Watch: Duo falls off bike, blames rider behind them; body camera records incident

These days technology is making a major contribution to safer roads. Through technology, the ability to evaluate the behavior of drivers is possible. With the help of video evidence, authorities are often able to determine what happened and who was responsible for a collision

Every day, several road accidents occur across the country. Many people lose their lives in these tragic incidents. Some of the common behaviors of human which result in road accident include drunk driving, over speeding, avoiding safety measure like seat belts and helmets, among others.

These days technology is making a major contribution to safer roads. Through technology, the ability to evaluate the behavior of drivers is possible. With the help of video evidence, authorities are often able to determine what happened and who was responsible for a collision.

Like CCTV cameras, body or car cameras are equally important these days. A recent video highlighting the importance of body cameras has caught the attention of internet users. In the video, a man and woman are captured speeding on their bike. Suddenly the two-wheeler skids off on the main road and the duo falls down.

This moment got caught on a body camera of a rider who was close behind the couple. Soon after falling off the bike, the woman gets up and shouts at the man, thinking that the rider behind them might have knocked them off. But the rider then clarifies his point and states that he has proof that his bike was not even close when the incident happened.

Watch the now-viral video here:

Why Body/Car Cameras are important for Men 👇 pic.twitter.com/V8AP3SHbhg — Rosy (@rose_k01) June 19, 2022

Many users on social media have shared this video and explained how body or helmet cameras are important for people. According to users, these devices can help people present evidence if they are accused of causing a collision or an accident.

So far any information or details about this accident is unknown. But since being shared this video has collected over 16,000 views and more than 1,300 likes. Many came out in support of the rider, while others spoke of how important body cameras are.

What do you think about this clip?

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.