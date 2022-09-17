Now a video of the incident is making rounds on the internet and honestly, we believe that the delivery executive might have given tough competition to Simran

Have you ever wondered what could be the extreme length that a delivery executive can go to? Finding your address is certainly the least concerning part. Completing the delivery on a running train? Yes, you read that right. In what appears like a ditto copy of an iconic scene from the much-loved film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, a delivery person ran after a train. No, not to go along with the love of his life, but to complete his delivery. Now a video of the same is making rounds on the internet and honestly, we believe that the delivery executive might have given tough competition to Simran. The craze around the deeply affectionate scene needs no new introduction, and when Bollywood fans come across something similar to it in real life, it surely etches its mark into their hearts.

The now-viral video opens by showing a station scenario, wherein a train can be seen slowly moving forward. And a man wearing the t-shirt of Dunzo, which is a grocery delivery company, can be seen running with a package in his hands towards a woman, who is standing at the entrance of the train. In the video, the woman can be seen asking Dunzo’s delivery man to run fast. Exhibiting some envious running ability the man eventually succeeds in handing over the package to the woman, who can be seen celebrating at the end. While this happened at an unidentified station, one of the onlookers managed to record it all on his phone. The video was uploaded by a Bollywood fan page on Twitter, who wrote in the caption, “I appreciate the efforts of the Dunzo delivery guy. Reminds me of Shah Rukh Khan in DDLJ.”

The Bollywood page even tagged Shah Rukh and Kajol in the post. Now, apart from sparking a meme fest in the comment section, social media users have flooded with hilarious comments. While many believe that creating DDLJ 2 in 2022 will have to include the advancements in the current year, several wondered what would have happened if he would have been caught for not having the platform ticket. One user commented, “Kajol has gained weight.”

Kajol has gained weighthttps://t.co/NwonOHYFlL — isthisme (@mytweetisthis) September 16, 2022



Another questioned, “What happens if he gets caught for not having a platform ticket.”

What happens if he gets caught for not having a platform ticket 😶😶 — Sudeb Chowdhury (@SudebCena) September 15, 2022



So far the video has been viewed more than 370,000 times and has garnered 18,000 likes.

