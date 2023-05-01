WATCH: 'Drunk' Delhi man drives SUV for 3 kms with person hanging on bonnet

A viral video of a car in New Delhi which drove for around 2-3 kilometres with a man clinging on its bonnet has been creating panic among people. The incident occurred at around 11 pm on Sunday. The accused stopped his car only after a police van overtook and blocked his way.

The victim, identified as Chetan, alleged that person behind the wheel that the person was totally drunk.

‘Kept asking to stop’

Chetan, told news agency ANI, that he works as a driver and he was returning after dropping a passenger.

He alleged that when he was near Ashram, a car touched his vehicle three times. Chetan went on to say that he came out of four-wheeler and stood in front of the car.

#WATCH | Delhi: At around 11 pm last night, a car coming from Ashram Chowk to Nizamuddin Dargah drove for around 2-3 kilometres with a person hanging on the bonnet. pic.twitter.com/54dOCqxWTh — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2023

"After which he started driving the car. I hung on the bonnet and he kept driving from Ashram Chowk to Nizamuddin with me hanging on the bonnet," Chetan recalled.

"I kept asking him to stop, but he did not stop. The person was totally drunk. On the way, I saw a PCR standing, they followed us until he stopped the car," Chetan added.

'Man deliberately jumped on bonnet of my car'

The accused, Ramchand Kumar, meanwhile, alleged that Chetan "deliberately jumped" on the bonnet of his car.

"My car did not even touch his car. I was driving when he deliberately jumped on the bonnet of my car. I asked him to get down but he did not listen. I then stopped my car and asked him what was he doing?" Kumar said.

#WATCH | "My car did not even touch his car, I was driving when he deliberately jumped on the bonnet of my car. I asked him to get down but he did not listen. I then stopped my car and asked him what was he doing?" said the accused Ramchand Kumar pic.twitter.com/WMpNByImyp — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2023

Delhi Police has registered a case of rash and negligent driving against the accused.

The incident came hours after one person was killed after a car hit his bike at Delhi's Kasturba Gandhi Marg.

After being hit by the car, the rider fell on the bonnet and was carried for about half a kilometre, police said on Sunday.

As per the allegations, the SUV rammed into the two-wheeler, after which the rider fell onto the bonnet of the vehicle. The car driver, however, didn't apply brake and instead kept driving with the man on the bonnet.

Driving around half a kilometre, the accused driver left the victim on the road and fled from the spot.

The deceased has been identified as Deepanshu Verma (30), who was a resident of Gandhi Nagar.

With inputs from agencies

