Watch: Drone view of lotus-filled lake in Kerala amazes internet

The 16-second-long clip starts with a close up of the lake full of lotus flowers under a clear blue sky. In some moments, the drone camera goes higher and displays an overview of the mesmerising scenery

If you are a nature lover, Kerala will be nothing less than heaven for you. The greenery, beautiful lakes and backwaters of the state will never disappoint a person who has an immense love for mother nature. In the era of social media, we come across several such destinations which are enough to spark our wanderlust. A Reddit video showing the splendid beauty of a lake in Kerala has been doing the rounds of the internet. The drone footage was shared by a page named Soul and Fuel on Thursday. Undoubtedly, the sight has caught much attention among the viewers and gathered numerous reactions.

The 16-second-long clip starts with a close up of the lake full of lotus flowers under a clear blue sky. In some moments, the drone camera goes higher and displays an overview of the mesmerising scenery. A couple of yachts can also be spotted roaming around in the middle of the lake. The lake is surrounded by a row of trees, making it a bit more beautiful.

Viewers were left amazed by the 360-degree view of the lake. Since being uploaded, the scenic footage has earned more than two hundred upvotes so far. A person wished to enjoy “the clear sky and fresh air.” Another user marked, “So beautiful.”

Previously, Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim shared the majestic beauty of “Paradise on Earth,” Jammu and Kashmir, on his personal Twitter handle. The clip was recorded in the Bangus Valley located in the Kupwara district. This offbeat location is famous for the line of mountains on each side and the wide variety of flora and fauna. The brief video showed horses peacefully grazing among the lush green grass while a clear-water stream rushed past the steep meadow.

Incredible India 🇮🇳!

This heaven is located in Jammu and Kashmir, called Bangus Valley pic.twitter.com/tF7m4henlu — Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim) September 10, 2022



The video of the hilly landscape accumulated more than 2 lakh views and over 12,000 likes. Users were left spellbound on witnessing the pleasing beauty of the Himalayas.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.