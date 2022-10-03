No one can deny that a dog is a man’s best friend. Dogs are known for their loyalty to humans, and they are seen as a family member by their owners.

A heart-warming video has been shared on Twitter which reaffirms the strong friendship between humans and these adorable creatures. In the video, it can be seen that a dog is hopping with one paw in the air. The reason? It is attempting to mimic its injured owner’s style of walking.

The owner can be seen walking slowly as he has hurt his right leg. The dog can be seen walking with him at the same pace in the video. The clip has been shared by Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Enterprises. He wrote in the caption, “Dogs always follow their master.”

Dogs always follow their master…pic.twitter.com/bK0NbrZ8Vu — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) October 2, 2022

Many people found this video adorable. A user said, “So cute sir.”

So cute sir — JAGANNATH (@JAYJAGANNATH81) October 2, 2022

While agreeing on the caption of the clip, a user shared a funny clip in which a dog can be seen standing on the roof of an auto-rickshaw and riding it.

Another viewer shared a video of a dog being excited to see its master after a long time. The dog is so excited that it starts to literally dance and jump.

Very True Harsh ji #SundayFunday Excited to meet the master after a long time pic.twitter.com/vdfBqp44EB — Anand Aggala (@aggala) October 2, 2022

Some gave the full form of DOG as “Duty Obedient Guard”, leaving other users delighted.

It’s so sweet ….. DOG (Duty Obedient Guard).

Really they r so much affectionated. — The Y Kay (@TheYKay1) October 2, 2022

This is not the only video on social media where a dog has been seen attempting to copy human behaviour. Recently, a video was shared on Twitter in which a dog acts injured to get food.

And the Oscar goes to.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/ccteBfXl71 — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) September 24, 2022

The dog hops around on the street with one paw in the air. It comes towards the person who is apparently holding the camera, and looks at them with innocence and hope. The individual gives him what appears to be bread, and the dog takes it, and then starts to walk normally.

