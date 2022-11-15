Dogs are truly one of the wonders of nature. They are not just fun-loving and adorable, but also very loyal and can win anyone’s heart with a simple gesture. One such instance was witnessed at a temple where a dog bowed down to pray in front of Lord Ganesha.

The video of the same has also gone viral on social media and is winning hearts on the internet. Shared on Instagram by a page named Pure Thrift, the video shows the dog bowing down in obeisance along with a man who seems to be the pooch’s owner.

While a cute song played in the background, the dog seemed calm, at ease, and also in deep reverence. On the other hand, the man accompanying the dog also paid his respects. Notably, the video seemed to have been recorded by a passerby who noticed the duo.

Watch the video:

While the video went viral in no time, many also took to the comment section and shared their reactions. While one wrote, “Awwwww he has been given such a beauty. Education”, another user commented, “His name is Vishal, you can see him near Dagdusheth Ganpati mandir, Pune.”

The comment section was flooded with heart and love emojis.

On the other hand, another similar video came to light after a dog was witnessed ringing a temple bell. The heartwarming video shows the dog and the adorable moment. The 15-second video shows the canine inside a temple premises with large bells. However, what caught our attention was the dog wagging its tail in rhythm with the bell as he rang one of them with the rope in his mouth.

Now gone viral, the video grabbed the reaction of many. A user wrote, “Good job, great moves, excellent form. My enjoyment!”, while another person commented, “He is really enjoying it.” So far, it has amassed thousands of views.

