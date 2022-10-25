Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Police Tuesday registered a non-cognizable offence against a woman who was seen in a viral video destroying the shops of roadside diya sellers in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar.

Video of UP woman destroying roadside diya shops

In the viral clip, the woman can be seen going on a rampage, smashing diya (earthen lamps) at roadside shops in Patrakarpuram in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar. The crowd gathered there were seen watching her and some even captured the incident on their mobile phones.

Several videos of a woman vandalising potteries of road side vendors in posh Patrakarpuram area in UP’s Lucknow has surfaced. Request @lkopolice take cognizance. Join: https://t.co/5c8QKoLqFD pic.twitter.com/9AHGiLX6ax — Satyaagrah (@satyaagrahindia) October 24, 2022

Why did she destroy roadside diya shops?

As per reports, the woman had initially warned the diya sellers to remove their shops outside her house. She even allegedly poured water on diyas before breaking the stalls, incurring huge loss to sellers who earn meager amount by selling lamps during the festival of lights - Diwali.

She used a cleaning wiper to smash diyas which were decorated to be sold.

Woman identified as former IAS officer's daughter

According to a report by India Today, the woman has been identified as the daughter of former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Shankar Lal' daughter. She is said to be a doctor by profession.

Stalls put every year, claims vendors

Locals vendors said that they have been putting up shops to sell diyas and other puja ingredients on Diwali for several years now.

The sellers were also upset as no one told the woman anything when she was committing the act.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a non-cognizable offense against the woman.

