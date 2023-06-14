WATCH: DMK Minister Senthil Balaji breaks down in ED custody, hospitalised

Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji broke down while being taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials for questioning in connection to an alleged money laundering case in the wee hours of Wednesday.

In a video posted by ANI on Twitter, the minister can be seen crying in pain as he is pulled out of the car to be taken to Omandurar Government Hospital in Chennai for medical examination.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji breaks down as ED officials took him into custody in connection with a money laundering case and brought him to Omandurar Government in Chennai for medical examination pic.twitter.com/aATSM9DQpu — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2023

DMK leaders said that Balaji complained of chest pain while being taken into custody by the ED officials. They also said that Balaji didn’t seem conscious when he was taken to the hospital by ED.

The investigating agency took the DMK leader for questioning, after raiding his premises on Tuesday.

DMK MP and lawyer NR Elango said that he has been shifted to ICU and ED has officially not confirmed Balaji’s arrest.

“I saw him (Senthil Balaji) when he was shifted to ICU. Doctors are evaluating his health condition. It is a procedure when a person says he has been assaulted the doctor needs to note down all the injuries and will know after seeing the report. Officially we have not been informed (by ED) that he has been arrested,” Elango said.

DMK minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said, “Senthil Balaji is undergoing treatment.”

“We will deal with it legally. We are not afraid of the threatening politics of the BJP-led central government,” he added.

As the news about Balaji’s custody spread, a war of words broke out between the leaders of the ruling and the opposition parties.

Tamil Nadu minister Ponmudi, who arrived at Omandurar government hospital to meet Balaji, termed it a “revengeful act” and claimed that the Centre is doing wrong against states where there is a non-BJP government.

“This is a revengeful act. The Union government is doing many wrong things against states where there is a non-BJP government like in West Bengal, Delhi and here,” said Ponmudi.

WATCH | Tamil Nadu ministers Ponmudi and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi arrive at Omandurar government hospital to meet minister Senthil Balaji, who has been brought here by Enforcement Directorate ED took him into custody in connection with a money laundering case. pic.twitter.com/UPONzeftRW — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2023

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge condemned the late-night arrest.

“This is nothing but political harassment and vendetta by the Modi government against those opposed to it. None of us in the Opposition will be intimidated by such brazen moves,” reads his statement.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge condemns the late-night arrest of Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji by the Enforcement Directorate “This is nothing but political harassment and vendetta by the Modi govt against those opposed to it. None of us in the Opposition will be… pic.twitter.com/4Jz189eqwS — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2023

Tamil Nadu Vice-President Narayanan Thirupathy said that the DMK was indulging in drama and asked the minister to cooperate in the probe.

“It is a complete drama by DMK…ED called Senthil Balaji for interrogation, he is a minister, and it’s his duty to cooperate with the investigation… I demand CM MK Stalin to dismiss Senthil Balaji from his ministry immediately and ask him to cooperate with the probe,” said Thirupathy.

#WATCH | It is a complete drama by DMK…ED called Senthil Balaji for interrogation, he is a minister, and it’s his duty to cooperate with the investigation…I demand CM MK Stalin to dismiss Senthil Balaji from his ministry immediately and ask him to cooperate with the probe”:… https://t.co/Oe4crk8Ota pic.twitter.com/06nDPjFhWF — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2023

The AIADMK said that Enforcement Directorate has done its work legally.

“Till yesterday, Senthil Balaji was well but when ED arrested him, he started having chest pain. ED should get a doctor from AIIMS to inspect his health and take legal action,” said AIADMK leader D Jayakumar

Chennai | Enforcement Directorate has done its work legally. Till yesterday, Senthil Balaji was well but when ED arrested him, he started having chest pain. ED should get a doctor from AIIMS to inspect his health and take legal action: AIADMK leader D Jayakumar pic.twitter.com/G7Kd2ke90U — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2023

Meanwhile, Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Udhyanithi Stalin, Health Minister M Subramaniyan, Public Works and Highways Minister EV Velu, HR and CE Minister Sekar Babu and various DMK supporters arrived at the hospital to meet Senthil Balaji.

Raids were carried out at Balaji’s Karur residence and his office at the state secretariat by the ED sleuths in connection to an alleged money laundering case on Tuesday. In addition to this, the premises of his brother and a close aide in Karur were also raided.

V Senthil Balaji, is Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise in the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government.

