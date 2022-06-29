In the short clip, Suraj Singh, popularly known as ‘crazy flipper’ as per his Instagram ID, is seen bringing off a series of smooth backflips on a platform while an express train is waiting there.

In the emerging era of social media, talents don’t take much time to get recognised. As most people own a smartphone nowadays, talented individuals don’t need to look for platforms to showcase their skills. Newly, Instagram Reel has become very popular as users from every nook and corner of the country are getting a chance to present their talents in front of a vast audience.

Recently, a video of an Indian boy performing one of the toughest types of gymnastics has created much noise across the internet. The boy named Suraj Singh is a popular content creator on Instagram and has earned a lot of followers online by showing glimpses of stunts. He is known for uploading frequent videos of him doing flips in random places on his Instagram handle.

Watch the video here:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CfBVFJfjzlm

The latest one has been reeled at an unidentified railway station where he can be seen a series of back flips in front of the general public. In the short clip, Singh, popularly known as ‘crazy flipper’ as per his Instagram ID, is seen bringing off a series of smooth backflips on a platform while an express train is waiting there. He has edited the last part of the video in slow motion to make the flip clear for the audience.

Passengers of the train also seem excited about watching the stunt in a public place. A police inspector is also there looking impressed with his attempts. At the end of the video, the officer can be seen asking for the recording device and the reason may be capturing photos and videos inside several railway premises in India are not allowed. The caption of the reel also read, "Police officer has seized the mobile phone."

Since being shared, the clip has received more than 7 lakh views and garnered over 3 lakh likes on Instagram. While numerous users have showered appreciation with emojis in the comment section for the deadly show, some expressed their concern over the boy’s safety. One of the commenters wrote, “Outstanding bro but please be careful.”

