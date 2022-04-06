India

Watch: Delhi Transport Corporation bus catches fire, no injuries reported

BJP said people will be 'safe from such accidents if the Kejriwal government gets maintenance of DTC buses done on time'

FP Staff April 06, 2022 22:36:42 IST
Representational image. News18

A government bus caught fire in Delhi's Mahipalpur on Wednesday.

No one was injured as the bus was empty at the time of the incident, NDTV reported.

Nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot to extinguish the Delhi Transport Corporation bus fire, Zee News reported citing officials.

It took officials over an hour to contain the blaze which started at around 2:21 pm. The cause behind the blaze is not known yet.

Meanwhile, the BJP accused the Delhi government of corruption over the incident.

Sharing a video of the fire on Twitter, Delhi BJP General Secretary (Org) Siddharthan said people will be "safe from such accidents if the government gets maintenance of DTC buses done on time."

The blaze also two shops in the area. This happened as the flames spread due to strong winds.

Updated Date: April 06, 2022 22:36:42 IST

