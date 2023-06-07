WATCH: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sheds a tear for jailed comrade Manish Sisodia

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday got emotional as he spoke about the contributions of jailed AAP leader and former minister Manish Sisodia during the inauguration of a new school building in the national capital .

Addressing a gathering during the inauguration of a new building at Dr Ambedkar School of specialised excellence in Dariyapur Kalyan, he said that the good work done by Sisodia in the area of education will not stop and “we will continue to carry forward his dream”.

“He (Manish Sisodia) will come out (jail) very soon. The truth will never vanquish,” an emotional Kejriwal said.

In a veiled attack on BJP, Kejriwal said the saffron party was attempting to “stop the revolution in education” in schools in the national capital.

In an apparent reference to the BJP-led Central government, Kejriwal said some people want to “ensure the revolution in education in Delhi schools is finished.”

“We will not let it finish. It was the dream of Manish Sisodia to see that every child should get the best possible education,” Kejriwal said.

He also accused the ruling BJP government of framing Sisodia in false cases.

“They (BJP) framed Manish Sisodia in false cases and got him arrested. He is in jail for many months. Why is he behind bars?” Kejriwal asked, adding, “Big goons are roaming around in the country. But they do not arrest them”.

Kejriwal said he believed that Sisodia was jailed as he was providing good education to students, and building good schools.

“Had he (Sisodia) not done such a good job in the education sector, he would not have been arrested,” Kejriwal said, taking a dig at BJP.

“They can’t tolerate seeing that Aam Admi Party is doing well in revolutionising education in Delhi. Everyone is talking about our good work around the country. They say, people of the country, AAP is building good schools in New Delhi”.

“They can’t tolerate seeing students getting good marks in the exam. Children from poor families are receiving a good education. Such things hurt them,” Kejriwal lashed out at BJP, without naming them.

The Delhi High Court on Monday rejected Manish Sisodia’s interim bail plea for six weeks in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

The AAP leader recently moved an interim bail citing his wife’s illness and sought six weeks of bail.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI earlier in its ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD).

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.