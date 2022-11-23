New Delhi: Days after a video of jailed Delhi minister Satyendra Jain getting a massage in Tihar jail went viral, another CCTV footage of the minister seemingly gorging on home-cooked food has emerged.

According to Tihar sources, Jain has gained 8 kg in jail, contrary to his lawyer’s claims of him having lost 28 kg.

In a video shared on Twitter by news agency ANI, Jain can be seen having a proper meal being served by an attendant.

#WATCH | Latest CCTV footage sourced from Tihar jail sources show Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain getting proper food in the jail. Tihar Jail sources said that Satyendar Jain has gained 8 kg of weight while being in jail, contrary to his lawyer’s claims of him having lost 28 kgs. pic.twitter.com/cGEioHh5NM — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2022

After the video went viral, a few social media users pointed out that Jain can be clearly seen eating food ordered from restaurants.

The video emerged a day after Jain filed a plea in court stating that he is starving in jail and is not getting food of his choice in prison.

Jain had moved a plea before a Delhi court on Monday, seeking a direction to Tihar officials to provide him food items as per his religious beliefs, his lawyer said.

He also mentioned that he is not getting proper food, medical check-up, and have lost 28 kg.

The application alleged that from the day of Jain’s arrest on 31 May, he has not been able to visit a Jain temple, and “being a strict Jain religious observer, he has been on a religious fast and is not having cooked food, pulses, grains and milk products”.

It claimed that he was “a strict adherent of Jainism”.

On Tuesday, Tihar Jail official sources said that the person seen giving massage to Jain in a viral video was a rape accused and not a physiotherapist as claimed by Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party.

#WATCH | CCTV video emerges of jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain getting a massage inside Tihar jail. pic.twitter.com/VMi8175Gag — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2022

The sources said masseur Rinku is a prisoner in a rape case and has been charged under Section 6 of POCSO Act and Section 376, 506 and 509 of the IPC.

The CCTV footage, capturing the minister lying on his bed and reading something from a piece of white paper while a man sitting next to him giving him a foot massage, had gone viral, embarrassing the Aam Aadmi Party who claimed that Jain was undergoing treatment and the masseur was a physiotherapist.

With inputs from agencies

