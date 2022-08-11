Watch: Daughters of PMO staff tie 'rakhi' to PM Narendra Modi

This was a special Rakshabandhan, as the girls that tied rakhi to PM Modi were the daughters of sweepers, peons, gardeners, drivers, etc working at the Prime Minister's Office

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated #RakshaBandhan with young girls today at his residence in Delhi. This was a special Rakshabandhan as these girls were the daughters of sweepers, peons, gardeners, drivers, etc working at PMO. Ahead of the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, widows of Vrindavan have sent 501 rakhis and 75 national flags to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On this auspicious occasion, PM Modi greeted the nation. In a Twitter post he said, “Greetings to everyone on the special occasion of Raksha Bandhan.”

आप सभी को रक्षाबंधन की बहुत-बहुत बधाई। Greetings to everyone on the special occasion of Raksha Bandhan. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 11, 2022

The rakhis which were tied to PM Modi aren’t some ordinary ones. Every year a group of elderly widows from Vrindavan create rakhis for the prime minister as part of the yearly practice of Rakshabandhan.

According to PTI Bindeshwar Pathak, the founder of Sulabh International and a well-known social reformer, organised a rakhi-making event for the widows at Maa Sharda Ashram here on Tuesday, Madan Jha, media advisor of Sulabh International, said on Wednesday.

The event is organised every year, he added. The women made and decorated the rakhis and sent them to Delhi.

In the past, some widows have visited the prime minister's residence to tie him rakhis on Raksha Bandhan. However, for the last two years, they could not go and personally tie the rakhi to him due to the Covid pandemic, he said.

Jha said this time the PM's office has been contacted and if permission is given, some widows can go and tie rakhi to PM Modi.

He said rakhis, adorned with photographs of PM Modi, have been prepared by old widows living in Maa Sharda and Radhatila ashrams.

They are also sending 75 national flags to the PM, he said.

On Raksha Bandhan, sisters tie rakhis (amulet) on the wrists of brothers.

