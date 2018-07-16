Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Havells
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Watch: Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh defies decades of prejudice by taking out baraat in Thakur-dominated Nizampur village

India FP Staff Jul 16, 2018 18:36:18 IST
Watch Full Video  

Sanjay Jatav, a 27-year-old block development council member of Basai Babas village in Hathras district, on Sunday became the first Dalit man in decades to take a wedding procession through Nizampur village in Uttar Pradesh.

His decision to take a wedding procession and ride a horse through the village and angered people from Nizampur's dominant Thakur community. Jatav, however, refused to back down and approached the district administration, which initially denied him permission to do so. However, he later approached the district magistrate, the superintendent of police, the Allahabad High Court and even the Chief Minister's Office, and eventually got his way.

His wife, Sheetal, was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying, "We want our fair share of rights. India is a free country and the Constitution gives everyone equal rights."

The one-of-a-kind procession, on Sunday, was accompanied by at least 10 police inspectors, 22 sub-inspectors, 35 head constables, 100 constables and a platoon of the state provincial armed constabulary, reports said.

Outside the village, press, senior police and administration officers and political leaders cutting across party lines welcomed the groom.

Following are photos from the wedding procession:

Kasganj


Updated Date: Jul 16, 2018 18:36 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See








Top Stories




Cricket Scores