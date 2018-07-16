Watch: Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh defies decades of prejudice by taking out baraat in Thakur-dominated Nizampur village

Sanjay Jatav, a 27-year-old block development council member of Basai Babas village in Hathras district, on Sunday became the first Dalit man in decades to take a wedding procession through Nizampur village in Uttar Pradesh.

His decision to take a wedding procession and ride a horse through the village and angered people from Nizampur's dominant Thakur community. Jatav, however, refused to back down and approached the district administration, which initially denied him permission to do so. However, he later approached the district magistrate, the superintendent of police, the Allahabad High Court and even the Chief Minister's Office, and eventually got his way.

His wife, Sheetal, was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying, "We want our fair share of rights. India is a free country and the Constitution gives everyone equal rights."

The one-of-a-kind procession, on Sunday, was accompanied by at least 10 police inspectors, 22 sub-inspectors, 35 head constables, 100 constables and a platoon of the state provincial armed constabulary, reports said.

Outside the village, press, senior police and administration officers and political leaders cutting across party lines welcomed the groom.

Following are photos from the wedding procession: