WATCH: Cyclone Biparjoy destroys trees, hoardings in Gujarat's Dwarka

Section 144 has been imposed in Gujarat to prevent people from coming out of their homes during the landfall process

FP Staff June 15, 2023 19:59:02 IST
A police officer walks past a lifeguard standing guard during a high tide at a deserted Juhu beach on the Arabian Sea cost in Mumbai, India, Tuesday. India and Pakistan brace for the first severe cyclone this year expected to hit their coastal regions later this week. AP

Soon after Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall in Saurashtra and Kutch, several trees were uprooted and hoardings fell in Dwarka as strong winds hit the district under the impact of the cyclone.

The diameter of the eye of the cyclone is about 50 km.

With the landfall hitting the west coast, wind speeds across Gujarat intensified. IMD said that the period till midnight is very crucial.

An official said, “Once the eyewall reaches the land, there will be heavy rainfall and strong winds followed by a sudden lull.”

Section 144 has been imposed in Gujarat to prevent people from coming out of their homes during the landfall process.

It is the fourth most dangerous cyclone that India has witnessed in years.

Updated Date: June 15, 2023 20:00:53 IST

