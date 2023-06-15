WATCH: Cyclone Biparjoy destroys trees, hoardings in Gujarat's Dwarka
Section 144 has been imposed in Gujarat to prevent people from coming out of their homes during the landfall process
Soon after Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall in Saurashtra and Kutch, several trees were uprooted and hoardings fell in Dwarka as strong winds hit the district under the impact of the cyclone.
#WATCH | Gujarat | Trees uprooted and hoardings fell in Dwarka, as strong winds hit the district under the impact of #CycloneBiparjoy. pic.twitter.com/VUFFQp56CI
— ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2023
The diameter of the eye of the cyclone is about 50 km.
With the landfall hitting the west coast, wind speeds across Gujarat intensified. IMD said that the period till midnight is very crucial.
An official said, “Once the eyewall reaches the land, there will be heavy rainfall and strong winds followed by a sudden lull.”
It is the fourth most dangerous cyclone that India has witnessed in years.
