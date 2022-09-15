India

#Watch: CRPF soldier, wife thrash female staff at Nashik toll

Sources say that the two got involved in an argument over paying the toll fee. “It seems that the woman commuter wished to be exempted from paying the toll fee to which the staffer refused,” said an official

FP Staff September 15, 2022 16:59:07 IST
Screen grab from the viral video. Image courtesy

Nashik: A video of two women fiercely fighting with each other at Pimpalgaon Toll Plaza on the Mumbai-Nashik highway on Wednesday is being widely shared on social media.

As per the information, the incident occurred on Wednesday. However, police probe launched on Thursday after the video went viral, officials said.

As per the information, one of the woman was identified as a commuter who had come in the car with her husband, a CRPF jawan while the other was an employee of the Pimpalgaon toll booth, where only female staff have been kept for toll collection.

Sources say that the two got involved in an argument over paying the toll fee. “It seems that the woman commuter wished to be exempted from paying the toll fee to which the staffer refused,” said an official.

A heated argument over the issue led to a physical fight between the two in which the two hurled abuses, pulled hair, and landed punches and slaps on each other. In the video the woman can be seen pulling the staffer’s uniform.

Meanwhile, the crowd of onlookers intervened and distanced the two women. Some of them also recorded the whole incident from a mobile camera and later posted on social media. The video went viral within 30 minutes.

Locals say that such incidents are a daily affair on Pimpalgaon toll booth, “Recently, a Superintendent of Police’s car was stopped and a brawl had taken place with the staff,” said a news report published in a Marathi daily.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: September 15, 2022 17:00:54 IST

