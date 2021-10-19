The Meghalaya chief minister performed the track at an event in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh

There are a few politicians who can win over people's hearts with their politics as well as their singing talent. Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma is one of them. In a video, Sangma is seen singing the hit Bryan Adams song Summer of 69.

The Meghalaya CM can be seen performing the iconic track while the band plays along with him. The 1.43-minute video clip sees Sangma sing the hit song with perfect pitch and tone. The politician can be seen clearly enjoying himself as he performs the track, which is still popular with listeners after its release in 1984.

The video was shared by Northeast Today on their Twitter account, which mentioned that Sangma performed the track in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh.

#Watch | Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma serenading Itanagar with Bryan Adams' Summer of '69 is the coolest thing in the Internet now.

This is not the first time Sangma has wowed listeners with his musical performances. In May last year, he had uploaded a video of him playing the Iron Maiden song Wasted Years. Posting a video of himself performing the song on his electric guitar, the Meghalaya CM wrote that he was out of practice, so he might make some mistakes. He wrote that playing the song was a way for him to unwind “after a hectic three day Assembly session”.

Several social media users were impressed by Sangma’s talent as well as his humble attempt at covering the iconic track of the English heavy metal band.

In April this year, he had posted a video of himself attempting Joe Satriani’s song Always With Me, Always With You. Sangma wrote that he was “almost there”, as he played the hit 1987 track by the American guitarist.

The Meghalaya chief minister is known to be a great fan of music and can play the guitar and piano, according to media reports. He has also helped organise several music concerts in the state.

In his younger days, Sangma also used to be part of a band named Saga. Last year, he had posted a throwback picture of himself with five other band members.

Joking about his past, he wrote, “Those were the times…“saga”…when we played the music. Well, now, we face the music. Times change, I guess”.