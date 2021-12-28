Watch: Congress flag falls from post as Sonia Gandhi tries to unfurl it on party's 137th foundation day

Gandhi along with party treasurer Pawan Bansal and AICC general secretary KC Venugopal held the party tricolour in their hand and displayed it briefly before a Congress worker climbed up the flagpole to string the party tricolour

The Congress tricolour fell off the flagpole on Tuesday morning as party president Sonia Gandhi tried to unfurl it to mark the party's 137th foundation day at AICC headquarters in New Delhi.

#WATCH | Congress flag falls off while being hoisted by party's interim president Sonia Gandhi on the party's 137th Foundation Day#Delhi pic.twitter.com/A03JkKS5aC — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2021

Keeping her presence of mind, Gandhi along with party treasurer Pawan Bansal and AICC general secretary KC Venugopal held the party tricolour in their hand and displayed it briefly. A Congress worker later climbed up the flagpole to string the party tricolour.

Senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Mallikarjun Kharge were among those present at the party headquarters.

The Indian National Congress was formed on 28 December, 1885, by British civil servant Allan Octavian Hume. In its earliest form, the party was not established to demand independence from British rule but to bring together a group of educated individuals to influence policymaking. Seventy-two social reformers, journalists and lawyers congregated for the first session of the Indian National Union at Gokuldas Tejpal Sanskrit College, Bombay on 28 December 1885; the conference was renamed as the Indian National Congress.

On Tuesday, the Congress President addressed party workers and leaders:

Today, we rededicate ourselves to the ideals, values & principles of our organisation that has been shaped, guided and inspired by some of the greatest, noblest and most selfless of Indians of the 20th Century. - Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi#CongressFoundationDaypic.twitter.com/ySW4SgYr45 — Congress (@INCIndia) December 28, 2021

