WATCH: 'Congess trying to separate Karnataka from India; Gandhis are royal family working against nation,' says PM
'Congress' royal family said that they want to protect the sovereignty of Karnataka. Do they even know anything about sovereignty? I didn't think that their 'Tukde-Tukde' gang problem will reach this level,' the PM said
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Congress and the Gandhi family, during a rally in poll-bound Karnataka.
Take a swipe at the Gandhis, the PM called them “Congress’ royal family.” He also said that the Congress is trying to separate Karnataka from India.
“In this election, Congress’ royal family said that they want to protect the sovereignty of Karnataka. Do they even know anything about sovereignty? They have been sitting in the parliament for years. Congress is trying to divide Karnataka from the country. I didn’t think that their “Tukde-Tukde” gang problem will reach this level,” the PM said.
#WATCH | In this election, Congress’ royal family said that they want to protect the sovereignty of Karnataka. Do they even know anything about sovereignty? They have been sitting in the parliament for years. Congress is trying to divide Karnataka from the country. I didn’t think… pic.twitter.com/XSOwxPrwva
Related Articles
— ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2023
Referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s meetings with Chinese diplomats in the past, PM Modi said, “The royal family of the Congress works against the interest of the country. They secretly meet the diplomats of countries which are against India.”
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
'Get rid of BJP's loot': Sonia Gandhi tells voters in her first rally in poll-bound Karnataka
Accusing the ruling BJP of corruption, she said, 'don't you feel that dacoity has become the business of those in power? You had not given them power in 2018 but they robbed the government'
Karnataka BJP MLA gets EC notice over 'vishkanya' remark against Sonia Gandhi
The poll body on Wednesday also issued a notice to Congress leader Priyank Kharge for his 'nalayak' remark against PM Narendra Modi. Priyank is the son of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge
Karnataka Election: EC issues notice to Congress chief's son Priyank Kharge for 'nalayak' remark against PM Modi
Days after his father Mallikarjun Kharge stoked a controversy with his "poisonous snake" remark on prime minister Modi, Priyank referred to the PM as 'nalayak beta'