WATCH: 'Congess trying to separate Karnataka from India; Gandhis are royal family working against nation,' says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Congress and the Gandhi family, during a rally in poll-bound Karnataka.

Take a swipe at the Gandhis, the PM called them “Congress’ royal family.” He also said that the Congress is trying to separate Karnataka from India.

“In this election, Congress’ royal family said that they want to protect the sovereignty of Karnataka. Do they even know anything about sovereignty? They have been sitting in the parliament for years. Congress is trying to divide Karnataka from the country. I didn’t think that their “Tukde-Tukde” gang problem will reach this level,” the PM said.

Referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s meetings with Chinese diplomats in the past, PM Modi said, “The royal family of the Congress works against the interest of the country. They secretly meet the diplomats of countries which are against India.”

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.