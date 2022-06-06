Watch: Coimbatore police constable slaps delivery executive; transferred after video goes viral

The delivery executive, M Mohanasundaram, lodged a complaint with the City Police Commissioner Pradip Kumar stating that the cop took away his mobile phone, earphones and the keys to his two-wheeler

A video of a traffic constable slapping a food delivery agent in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore recently went viral. The incident took place on the evening of 3 June, at a busy traffic junction on Avinashi Road.

The video of the assault by the police officer was recorded by a witness on a mobile phone and was shared on Twitter. Since then it has garnered more than 2,000 views. Watch it here:

"This happened yesterday evening at the fun mall signal and there was a slight traffic block due to this delivery boy and all of a sudden this Cop Started beating up the Delivery person "

The user wrote that the incident took place at the Fun Mall signal where traffic was held up owing to the delivery boy.

The delivery boy has been identified as M. Mohanasundaram, a resident of Chinniyampalayam. The 38-year-old lodged a complaint with the City Police Commissioner Pradip Kumar on 4 June.

Soon, the officer at fault was transferred to the Police Control Room by the authorities. Citing PTI, a Hindustan Times news report mentioned that the delivery agent was waiting at Fun Mall junction when he noticed that a speeding private school van was about to hit his vehicle and a pedestrian. Consequently, the delivery person blocked the driver and questioned him. Due to this, there was a commotion.

The traffic police constable then intervened and assaulted the delivery boy. The constable on duty asked the delivery boy if he knew the owner of the bus and warned him that it was the duty of traffic police to control the traffic.

Reacting to the video, a social media user wrote that same thing had happened with her husband in Chennai but they didn’t want to get into trouble so they avoided lodging a complaint.

Same thing has happened with my husband in chennai few days ago. We belong to a business class family and didn’t want to get into these issues so we did not raised any complain. — komal jalan (@komal20007) June 5, 2022

The delivery boy mentioned in his complaint that the cop took away his mobile phone, earphones and his two-wheeler key as well. However, the officer returned the key after the delivery boy apologised.

