WATCH: Coast Guard uses India made Amogh rifle during Gujarat raid
Okha (Gujarat): Indian Coast Guard personnel have carried out an extensive search operation at 36
uninhabited islands near the Okha area of India’s Gujarat state to prevent narco smuggling and terrorism activities.
The Indian Coast Guard personnel were armed with light machine guns and made in India Amogh carbines during Monday’s operation.
#WATCH | Armed with light machine guns and made in India Amogh carbines, Indian Coast Guard personnel carry out extensive search of 36 uninhabited islands near Okha area to prevent narco smuggling and terrorism activities. pic.twitter.com/dzildAXtuh
— ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2023
Earlier, on December 31 last year, the administration of the island archipelago of Lakshadweep banned the entry of both locals and outsiders into some parts of the union territory. The administration cited concerns over national security and public safety as the reason behind the move.
"To prevent fear and terror among the people through terrorism, violence and the possibility of anti-national, smuggling, illegal and anti-social activities as well as attacks on important military and para-military, industrial and religious places of the country, endangering public safety, I find it appropriate to prohibit entry without prior written permission in the 17 uninhabited islands of Lakshadweep," the DM said in the order.
