Watch: CISF personnel rescues man who accidently falls on Delhi Metro tracks; earns praise

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel averted a tragedy at Delhi’s Shahdara metro station by rescuing a passenger who accidently fell on to the tracks.

The passenger has been identified as Shailendra Mehta. According to reports, Mehta, who fell on the track, was busy on his mobile phone when the incident happened.

Minutes after the man fell, a CISF constable, who was on patrol duty, immediately swung into action and jumped on the track to help the passenger to safety.

The video was shared by CISF on their Twitter handle, who revealed the name of the passenger. CISF said that a passenger named Shailender Mehata, R/O Shadhara, slipped and fell down on the tracks at Delhi Metro's Shahdara station. It added, "Alert CISF personnel promptly acted and helped him out."

Watch the video:

A passenger namely Mr. Shailender Mehata, R/O Shadhara, slipped and fell down on the metro track @ Shahdara Metro Station, Delhi. Alert CISF personnel promptly acted and helped him out. #PROTECTIONandSECURITY #SavingLives@PMOIndia @HMOIndia @MoHUA_India pic.twitter.com/Rx2fkwe3Lh — CISF (@CISFHQrs) February 5, 2022

The 40-second video was shared on social media on 5 February. Since going viral, people have been praising the swift action of the security personnel who saved the man’s life. The short clip has been viewed more than 15,000 times and counting.

There were a few netizens who praised the CISF personnel’s prompt action while others pointed out the passenger’s carelessness.

This is not the first time when such an accident has occurred. Last year, several such cases were recorded where railway personnel had rescued passengers falling on railway tracks.

In one such instance, a CISF constable made headlines and won hearts for performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on a man who suddenly collapsed at one of the Metro stations in the national capital.

