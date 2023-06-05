WATCH Chhattisgarh Horror: Adoption centre staff brutally beats two orphan kids, video goes viral, FIR lodged

A video of a woman inhumanly thrashing two children at an NGO-run adoption centre in Kanker district of Chhattisgarh went viral. The Police on Monday lodged an FIR against the woman staffer and took her into custody.

The state government also suspended a Woman and Child Development (WCD) department staffer who was posted as in charge District Programme Officer of Kanker when the incident happened last year, reported PTI.

Seema Dwivedi, Superintendent of ‘Visheshkrit Dattak Grahan Agency’ (Specialised Adoption Agency or SAA), run by Pratigya Vikas Sanstha, was booked on the direction of Kanker Collector Priyanka Shukla.

A case was lodged against Dwivedi under section 323 of the IPC and provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Shukla said, reported PTI. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Shukla also said that the WCD department has placed Nodal Officer (District WCD officer) of Mohla-Manpur- Ambagarh Chowki district Chandrashekhar Mishra, who was then posted as District Programme Officer of the department in Kanker, under suspension with immediate effect for alleged negligence.

In the viral CCTV footage, a woman is seen thrashing a girl, holding her by the hair, and throwing her on the floor. She then lifts the girl, throws her on the bed and continues to thrash her.

The woman can be seen later asking another girl to come forward and she too is thrashed. According to the officials, the woman in the video has been identified as Seema Dwivedi, Superintendent of ‘Visheshkrit Dattak Grahan Agency’ (Specialised Adoption Agency or SAA), run by Pratigya Vikas Sanstha, reported PTI.

Soon after the video became viral, Priyank Kanoongo, the Chairperson of the National Commission for Protection Of Child Rights, tweeted, “In Kanker, Chhattisgarh, cognizance has been taken of the video of a child being beaten up in a children’s home. The District Collector has taken action and registered an FIR and suspended the District Program Officer of the government. The remaining action is being taken.”

कांकेर छत्तीसगढ़ में एक शिशु गृह में बच्चे को पीटे जाने के विडीओ का संज्ञान लिया गया है,ज़िले की कलेक्टर ने कार्यवाही करते हुए FIR दर्ज करवायी है एवं सरकार के ज़िला कार्यक्रम अधिकारी को निलम्बित कर दिया है।

शेष कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — प्रियंक कानूनगो Priyank Kanoongo (@KanoongoPriyank) June 5, 2023

Kanker Collector Priyanka Shukla said that the Directorate of State’s Women and Child development, which supervises the operation of such facilities, was asked to submit a report.

Dwivedi reportedly admitted the video clip and claimed it happened around a year ago. She said in her statement that she thrashed the two girls of the facility as her mental status was not sound then

She also said despite repeated warnings, one of the girls used to accept chocolates from unidentified persons while returning from the Anganwadi centre. As per the report, Dwivedi apologised for the act and claimed such an incident has never been repeated at the facility.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.