Watch: Chandipath recited in English at Kolkata Durga Puja pandal; internet divided

It is that time of the year again as Kolkata decks up for its biggest ever festival, Durga Puja 2022. With the spirit of festivities already in the air, different theme-based pandals have been set up across the city as well as other parts of the state and they have already started to draw a huge crowd.

Starting from pandals inspired by the Vatican City to replicas of the famous Petronas Twin Towers, organisers have pulled out all the stops to come up with the most innovative ideas. One such pandal has caught the attention of the internet.

A video, that has gone viral, shows a pandal located near the Kudghat area in South Kolkata where some of the members were seen narrating legendary Birendra Krishna Bhadra’s ‘Chandipath’, which is originally in Bengali, in English, possibly in an attempt to reach out to a larger audience who don’t understand the language.

The video which has been shared by journalist Tamal Saha on his Twitter handle shows a few members of the club sitting in front of the pandal and reciting the Chandipath in English while onlookers watched.

Watch the video here:

This #DurgaPuja club in #Kolkata translated legendary #Bengali narration of Chandipath to English for larger global audience. Outcome is hilarious. Can #English ever replace the richness of our language,do justice to the quintessential emotion that is evoked only in our language? pic.twitter.com/kfFBZrDSGh — Tamal Saha (@Tamal0401) September 27, 2022



While the Twitter user himself seemed unsatisfied with the translation, the video evoked mixed reactions from netizens.

Check some reactions:

Love the way he kept the pitch and tone though.

It’s Birendra Krishna Bhadra and no one, not even Uttam Kumar though I am a big Uttam Kumar fan. Birendra Krishna Bhadra was born for this. Immortal. He lives through his chandi path. — সুমিত দত্ত (@EgiyeBangla2022) September 27, 2022

Nothing can ever beat the original and i don’t think he too wanted that. What deserves credit is that he has tried to keep the feel intact throughout the recitation, chanting hymns in English after all is not easy. But এটা কোথায় হচ্ছে? Your camera always captures unique things. — Sourav || সৌরভ (@Sourav_3294) September 27, 2022

Bengali is a sweet language

Please do not insutl it like this — Kuldeep Singh Rishi (@ksrishi_sxr) September 27, 2022

Birendra Krishna Bhadra is immortal and none can replace it! — Saptarshi. (@sapspeaketh) September 27, 2022

Well it’s hilarious but can give some marks for efforts — bhushan bobade✍🏽🚩🕉️ (@poetofafall) September 27, 2022

Contrary view: What’s in a language? Meaning is important. Goddess doesn’t need crutches of Bengali or Sanskrit, any language with true devotion will reach her. — Somnath Nandy (@AbhiNdy) September 27, 2022



The video has so far gained over 33,000 views and quite a number of likes and comments. Speaking about the Durga Puja festival, while main celebrations in West Bengal begin on the sixth day (sasti) of the festival, it lasts up to the last day of Vijaya Dashami or Dussehra, which will be celebrated on 5 October 2022 this year.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.