Watch: Chandipath recited in English at Kolkata Durga Puja pandal; internet divided
A group of people were seen at a pandal, located near the Kudghat area in South Kolkata, reciting legendary Birendra Krishna Bhadra's 'Chandipath', which is in Bengali, in English, possibly in an attempt to reach out to a larger audience
It is that time of the year again as Kolkata decks up for its biggest ever festival, Durga Puja 2022. With the spirit of festivities already in the air, different theme-based pandals have been set up across the city as well as other parts of the state and they have already started to draw a huge crowd.
Starting from pandals inspired by the Vatican City to replicas of the famous Petronas Twin Towers, organisers have pulled out all the stops to come up with the most innovative ideas. One such pandal has caught the attention of the internet.
A video, that has gone viral, shows a pandal located near the Kudghat area in South Kolkata where some of the members were seen narrating legendary Birendra Krishna Bhadra’s ‘Chandipath’, which is originally in Bengali, in English, possibly in an attempt to reach out to a larger audience who don’t understand the language.
The video which has been shared by journalist Tamal Saha on his Twitter handle shows a few members of the club sitting in front of the pandal and reciting the Chandipath in English while onlookers watched.
Watch the video here:
This #DurgaPuja club in #Kolkata translated legendary #Bengali narration of Chandipath to English for larger global audience. Outcome is hilarious. Can #English ever replace the richness of our language,do justice to the quintessential emotion that is evoked only in our language? pic.twitter.com/kfFBZrDSGh
— Tamal Saha (@Tamal0401) September 27, 2022
While the Twitter user himself seemed unsatisfied with the translation, the video evoked mixed reactions from netizens.
Check some reactions:
Love the way he kept the pitch and tone though.
It’s Birendra Krishna Bhadra and no one, not even Uttam Kumar though I am a big Uttam Kumar fan. Birendra Krishna Bhadra was born for this. Immortal. He lives through his chandi path.
— সুমিত দত্ত (@EgiyeBangla2022) September 27, 2022
Nothing can ever beat the original and i don’t think he too wanted that. What deserves credit is that he has tried to keep the feel intact throughout the recitation, chanting hymns in English after all is not easy. But এটা কোথায় হচ্ছে? Your camera always captures unique things.
— Sourav || সৌরভ (@Sourav_3294) September 27, 2022
Bengali is a sweet language
Please do not insutl it like this
— Kuldeep Singh Rishi (@ksrishi_sxr) September 27, 2022
Birendra Krishna Bhadra is immortal and none can replace it!
— Saptarshi. (@sapspeaketh) September 27, 2022
Well it’s hilarious but can give some marks for efforts
— bhushan bobade✍🏽🚩🕉️ (@poetofafall) September 27, 2022
Contrary view: What’s in a language? Meaning is important. Goddess doesn’t need crutches of Bengali or Sanskrit, any language with true devotion will reach her.
— Somnath Nandy (@AbhiNdy) September 27, 2022
The video has so far gained over 33,000 views and quite a number of likes and comments. Speaking about the Durga Puja festival, while main celebrations in West Bengal begin on the sixth day (sasti) of the festival, it lasts up to the last day of Vijaya Dashami or Dussehra, which will be celebrated on 5 October 2022 this year.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Watch: Giant bear caught shoplifting from convenience store
The unafraid bear can be seen coming back in the store again and again. It can be seen reaching for a different snack every time making it seem like he is stocking it all at someplace
Watch: School children learn Hindi grammar through drama and poetry; internet hails their effort
In the video, some school children can be seen explaining Hindi grammar through poetry and drama. They can be seen singing the concepts of Hindi Grammar
Watch: Kerala taxi driver’s dress bank offers free wedding dresses to brides who can’t afford it
After receiving the clothes Nasar Thootha gets them dry-cleaned and stores them in air-tight packets for the brides