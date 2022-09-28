India

Watch: Chandipath recited in English at Kolkata Durga Puja pandal; internet divided

A group of people were seen at a pandal, located near the Kudghat area in South Kolkata, reciting legendary Birendra Krishna Bhadra's 'Chandipath', which is in Bengali, in English, possibly in an attempt to reach out to a larger audience

FP Trending September 28, 2022 19:10:20 IST
Screen-grab showing the group reciting Birendra Krishna Bhadra's 'Chandipath' in English in Kolkata. Twitter/ @Tamal0401

It is that time of the year again as Kolkata decks up for its biggest ever festival, Durga Puja 2022. With the spirit of festivities already in the air, different theme-based pandals have been set up across the city as well as other parts of the state and they have already started to draw a huge crowd.

Starting from pandals inspired by the Vatican City to replicas of the famous Petronas Twin Towers, organisers have pulled out all the stops to come up with the most innovative ideas. One such pandal has caught the attention of the internet.

A video, that has gone viral, shows a pandal located near the Kudghat area in South Kolkata where some of the members were seen narrating legendary Birendra Krishna Bhadra’s ‘Chandipath’, which is originally in Bengali, in English, possibly in an attempt to reach out to a larger audience who don’t understand the language.

The video which has been shared by journalist Tamal Saha on his Twitter handle shows a few members of the club sitting in front of the pandal and reciting the Chandipath in English while onlookers watched.

Watch the video here:


While the Twitter user himself seemed unsatisfied with the translation, the video evoked mixed reactions from netizens.

Check some reactions:


The video has so far gained over 33,000 views and quite a number of likes and comments. Speaking about the Durga Puja festival, while main celebrations in West Bengal begin on the sixth day (sasti) of the festival, it lasts up to the last day of Vijaya Dashami or Dussehra, which will be celebrated on 5 October 2022 this year.

Updated Date: September 28, 2022 19:11:37 IST

