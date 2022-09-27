Watch: Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna enjoys plate of 'Litti Chokha' in Kolkata

Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna is one of the most famous personalities in India and is also recognised globally. He is loved and appreciated by millions for his humble nature and mouthwatering recipes. Vikas Khanna who loves tasting different kinds of local food items never fails to go out of his comfort zone and further try unique dishes, whether in India or abroad. A pure Indian by heart, Vikas Khanna is always ready to taste different Indian food items, especially homemade food, owing to his humble roots.

One such instance was recently seen after the celebrity chef was spotted trying a plate of litti chokha on the streets of Kolkata. It was during the auditions of Masterchef India when Vikas Khanna took out a bit of time from his schedule and went to a local vendor to relish a plate of litti chokha. It is pertinent to note that litti chokha is a traditional dish from the state of Bihar and is loved by many.

A video of the same was also shared on his social media handles where he can be seen walking on the streets and further entering the shop with two other chefs. In the video, we can see small snippets of the entire preparation of the dish in a traditional way and how it was served to the chef who seems to be enjoying the food a lot. He even made sure his companions got a bite of the delicacy.

Watch the video here:

Someone told me that #LittiChokha was trending today.

Why. Why. Why. Today? Why not everyday. 😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/fLSO9PN4Nv — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) September 26, 2022



He captioned the video, “Someone told me that #LittiChokha was trending today. Why. Why. Why. Today? Why not everyday.” Later, sharing the same on his Instagram handle, Khanna extended his warm greeting to the people of Kolkata for their hospitality, love, and amazing food. “Most of the dishes that inspire my restaurant menus, books, or TV shows are from India’s heartland – Street Foods”, he further added.

Notably, his post has gone viral on social media and many took to the comment section to appreciate the chef’s approach to local food. Vikas Khanna was in India for the auditions of Masterchef India which will be premiering with its seventh season soon.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.