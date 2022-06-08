The police, however, said that unlike the clashes that broke out in the area in April, this one did not have any communal angle to it

Two groups in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri allegedly got into a fight and pelted stones at each other late Tuesday night, as per the police, who added that no casualties were reported but 3-5 vehicles were damaged in the process.

The police, however, said that unlike the clashes that broke out in the area in April, this one did not have any communal angle to it.

An incident of quarrel & stone-pelting was reported in PS Mahendra Park. One Zahir & friends came in search of 2 boys for their argument which took place 2 days back. They were allegedly drunk &threw stones in which glasses of 3 vehicles were damaged: DCP North West Usha Rangnani pic.twitter.com/p50hQarDSo — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2022

Around 10.45 pm, locals made PCR calls to complain about the stone-pelting, said the police. CCTV footage from the area shows a group of men pelting stones at a house and running afterwards, added the police.

Delhi Police DCP (North West) Usha Rangnani told ANI “An incident of quarrel and stone pelting was reported in PS Mahendra Park. One Zahir and friends came in search of 2 boys for their argument, which took place 2 days back. They were allegedly drunk and threw stones in which glasses of 3 vehicles were damaged.”

She added “Two people namely Vishal and Veeru residing in Jahangirpuri have been apprehended and others will be arrested soon. There is no communal angle to the quarrel as both the groups belong to the same community. No one was injured in the incident.”

As per Indian Express, the police apprehended two teenagers – Vishal and Veeru – in connection with the incident and said that they are looking for the other suspects. The police also increased security in the area to prevent any further clashes.

