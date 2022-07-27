Watch: Cars washed away due to heavy rains and flooding in Jodhpur; video goes viral

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the state is likely to receive intense rainfall in the next two days due to a low-pressure area over southwest Rajasthan and its neighbouring areas

As heavy rains continue to wreak havoc in parts of Rajasthan, a video doing the rounds on the internet shows several cars being washed away in Jodhpur. The clip, which has gone viral, shows the extent to which the state has been devastated by incessant rainfall.

The video was shared by ANI, and was shot on 25 July. It was posted with the caption “Rajasthan: Cars washed away in Jodhpur after heavy rain triggered a flood-like situation late last night, July 25”.

The clip shows several vehicles being washed away by the force of the water gushing through the roads. The heavy rains in the region have led to five people losing their lives, including four children. Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla has expressed his condolences over the issue. "In Jodhpur (Rajasthan) due to heavy rains, the death of five people including four children is very sad. Praying to God to grant peace to the departed souls. My condolences to the bereaved families. Om Shanti," wrote Birla.

जोधपुर (राजस्थान) में भारी बारिश के कारण हुए हादसों में चार बच्चों सहित पांच लोगों की मृत्यु अत्यंत दुखद है। ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगत आत्माओं को शांति प्रदान करें। शोक संतप्त परिजनों के प्रति मेरी संवेदनाएं। ॐ शांति!!! — Om Birla (@ombirlakota) July 26, 2022

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has stated that an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each will be given to the families of the deceased under the Chiranjeevi Accident insurance scheme.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the state is likely to receive intense rainfall in the next two days due to a low-pressure area over southwest Rajasthan and its neighbouring areas.

The weather department has predicted light to moderate rain in several places and heavy rain in parts of Jodhpur, Ajmer, Kota and Udaipur divisions. The IMD has stated that the situation will go back to normal from 27 July for the next three-four days.

Rajasthan is not the only state battling floods right now. Heavy rains have also been battering parts of Andhra Pradesh. Seven people have lost their lives in the Godavari river floods over the past week, as per reports.

