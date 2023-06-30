WATCH: Car submerges in water-logged underpass in Gujarat's Navsari, four occupants rescued

As heavy rains resulted in water-logging in low-lying areas in Gujarat, a car that was attempting to cross an underpass in Navsari’s Mandir Gam got stranded and almost completely submerged in flood waters.

According to reports, the car and its four occupants were rescued with the help of the Fire Department and locals.

#WATCH | Gujarat | A car that was trying to cross an underpass in Mandir Gam, Navsari was stuck and submerged in flood. The car and its four occupants were extricated with the help of the Fire Department and locals. pic.twitter.com/fSJlAIIFAq — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2023

Several parts of south Gujarat received heavy rainfall during the last 36 hours and more showers are expected in the next two days.

The downpour threw life out of gear and affected the movement of traffic in Valsad, Surat, Navsari and Tapi districts of south Gujarat as heavy rains resulted in water-logging in low-lying areas as well as closure of some roads in rural parts.

On Thursday, following a quick spell of shower in the morning, several roads of Ahmedabad city were also inundated in knee-deep water and people had to wade through it to reach their destinations.

In the last 36 hours ending at 6 am on Thursday, Pardi taluka of Valsad district in south Gujarat received as much as 182 mm rainfall, a release by the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) said.

Pardi was followed by Valsad taluka of Valsad district (177 mm), Palsana taluka of Surat (171 mm), Valod taluka of Tapi (166 mm), Khergam of Navsari district (157 mm), Dharampur of Valsad (157 mm), Kamrej of Surat (152 mm) and Umargam of Valsad (143 mm).

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.