A video of a car blocking the way of an ambulance and pulling off a stunt to speed away in the rain has recently grabbed eyeballs. The incident took place in Kerala and a video of the same has left social media users shocked and angry.

Shared by a YouTube channel named Ambulance Life, a dashcam of the emergency vehicle captured thrilling moments of a car speeding in the rain and ending the race by hydroplaning.

For the unversed, hydroplaning is when a vehicle’s tire skids on a thin surface of water and ends up in losing contact with the pavement, resulting in a sudden loss of control.

In the video, a white Toyota Etios can be seen racing in front of an emergency vehicle amid heavy rain. The ambulance behind the car can be heard blasting the siren, signalling to move aside. But the 5-seater Sedan is speeding away dodging other vehicles, including cars, two-wheelers and trucks.

The ambulance driver continues to keep the siren going, thinking the car driver will move aside and give place. But it continues to do the same by flying on the road with great speed. After a few minutes of speeding on the highway, the sedan loses control and slides on the wet road. The sedan can be seen rotating on the slippery road before hitting the divider.

Watch the video here:

It was unclear if the passengers or the driver in the car suffered injury. Since going viral, the video has left social media users miffed about the stunt. Many criticised the car driver for speeding in the rain and risking others life too. Few praised the ambulance driver for maintaining a decent gap between the two vehicles despite driving at a high speed.

There were others who demanded strict action against those who drive recklessly on the road. Some even urged people to check their tyres before hitting the roads especially during monsoon.

