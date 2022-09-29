At least 10 people died and more than 40 others were injured in an unfortunate collision between a truck and a bus in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri.

Reports suggest that out of those injured, 12 were sent to a Lucknow’s trauma centre, while others are being treated at the district hospital. Following the mishap, Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Dr Roshan Jacob, who visited the victims at the hospital to take a stock of the situation, can be seen breaking down in a video that has now gone viral.

She can be seen wiping her tears looking at the condition of an injured child. The mother of the little boy can be seen sobbing while Jacob tells the doctors to treat the child urgently. She also comforts the child and tells him that he will be cured.

Many people in the comment section appreciated her empathetic heart. A viewer wrote that there is a need for more of such empathetic administrators and officers. He went on to say, “Very heart-warming example she has set for others in the sad incident.”

Some users talked about the importance of empathy in public service. A person said, “Empathy is a must element to serve in public service.”

A viewer said that if we had more of such sensitive administrators, then our country would have changed in one minute.

An account saluted her.

UP police have informed that the accident occurred on the Aira bridge on National Highway 730. The bus was heading to Lucknow from Dhaurahra when it collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction. After receiving information about the accident, police rushed to the spot and rescued the injured.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the incident. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also expressed his condolences to kin of the deceased. He has directed officials to ensure proper treatment of the people injured in the accident.

