WATCH: Builder shot outside his house in Maharashtra's Nanded
Nanded SP Pramod Kumar Shiwale said that Sanjay Biyani succumbed to bullet injuries after being shot by unidentified assailants
Nanded: In a shocking incident, a prominent builder, named Sanjay Biyani, was shot at by unknown assailants outside his residence in Maharashtra's Nanded.
#Breaking | Caught on camera: Prominent builder, Sanjay Biyani was shot at by unknown assailants outside his Nanded residence. @mihirz shares details with @SiddiquiMaha
Listen in pic.twitter.com/Ctjip6ANTW
— News18 (@CNNnews18) April 5, 2022
"Nanded city builder-cum-developer Sanjay Biyani succumbed to bullet injuries after being shot by unidentified assailants near his house, earlier today. Accused on the run. SIT team formed, offence has been registered at Vimantal Police Station," ANI quoted Nanded SP Pramod Kumar Shiwale as saying.
Biyani was a businessman and builder with close political links.
As per the CCTV visuals, the incident occurred in broad daylight when the businessman was coming out of his car. He was shot by the unidentified men who came on a motorcycle.
Biyani suffered critical injuries was admitted to hospital. Police is further probing the matter to get more details of the assailants.
According to reports, initially it is being presumed that the shooting was for ransom recovery.
