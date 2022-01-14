Watch: BSP worker Arshad Rana cries after being denied party ticket, threatens self-immolation

In a video, Rana can be seen sobbing and claiming that the party has made him a joke

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) worker Arshad Rana broke down recently on being denied a party ticket in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. In a video that has gone viral on social media today, 14 January, Rana said that he was promised a ticket by the BSP and the party turned back on its words at the last moment.

In a video by ANI UP, Rana can be seen sobbing and claiming that the party has made him a joke (Tamasha bana diya). The party worker also claimed that he had done a lot for the BSP in the upcoming polls, including putting up hoardings and advertisements.

Watch the clip here:

https://twitter.com/ANINewsUP/status/1481938556839153671

The BSP worker said that he has been involved with the party for 24 years and was declared the possible candidate from Charthawal in December 2018. Rana also claimed that he had been working in the area for four years, according to a Hindustan Times report.

In a long Facebook post shard by Rana yesterday, he threatened to die by immolating himself outside BSP leader Mayawati’s Lucknow residence if the money taken from him in the name of the election was not returned.

View the post here:

https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=642691610193552&set=a.112546313208087&type=3

Rana has alleged that Shamsuddin Raeen, who had declared him as the possible candidate in 2018, has stopped receiving his phone calls for the past three-four months.

He has also claimed that he was asked to pay Rs 50 lakh as a bribe for the contesting on the seat. Rana said that he had earlier made a payment of Rs 67 lakh for the same purpose.

He also claimed that when he told Satish Kumar, another BSP leader, that he did not have Rs 50 lakh at the moment and could only pay half the amount, the leader told him to not state these things openly on the phone. Rana has also claimed that he can back his claims with evidence.

Polls will take place in Uttar Pradesh in seven phases from 10 February. The votes are set to be counted on 10 March this year.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.