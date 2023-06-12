WATCH: BSF recovers Pakistani drone, a Quadcopter DJI Matrice 300 RTK series model, in Punjab's Amritsar

A Pakistani drone was recovered by the Border Security Force on the outskirts of Shaidpur Kalan village in Amritsar district of Punjab. The recovered drone is a Quadcopter of model DJI Matrice 300 RTK series, Public Relations Officer (PRO), Punjab Frontier, BSF said.

As per DJI, Matrice 300 RTK is a commercial drone that offers up to 55 minutes of flight time, has advanced AI capabilities, six directional sensing and positioning among other features.

“Based on specific intelligence inputs, 01 Pakistani drone, in broken condition has been recovered by alert by alert troops of BSF in Amritsar,” an official statement of the BSF said.

The latest incident comes just a couple of days after BSF and Punjab Police recovered 5.5 kg heroine dropped by a drone that came from the Pakistan side of the international border (IB). The drone entered the Indian territory in the Amritsar sector on Saturday.

As per a BSF spokesperson troops deployed at the border reported violation of the Indian violation by a drone that came from the Pakistan side.

The spokesperson further said that the troops heard the sound of something having fallen in a farming field in depth area near the Rai village of Amritsar district. Search was initiated during which a big packet suspected to be contraband, wrapped in a yellow colour adhesive tape along with a hook attached with the packet was recovered.

Last week witnessed a total of four such incident in the Amritsar sector. The BSF in collaboration with Punjab Police intercepted a drone and after that recovered 5 kg heroin from the same village. On Thursday, a drone was shot down near Bhaini Rajputana village.

With inputs from ANI

