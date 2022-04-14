Watch: Bride’s father grooves to Pushpa song Oo Antava, sets dance floor on fire

A video of a man dancing his heart out at daughter's wedding has gone viral on the internet. In the video, the bride's father can be seen grooving to the iconic track Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava from the superhit Telugu movie Pushpa: The Rise.

The original track features actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Allu Arjun and had become a massive hit across the country.

In the video, the girl’s father is seen making his grand entry onto the stage while others cheer for him. He walks up the stage in the same manner as Allu Arjun did.

As the music begins, the young-at-heart father shows off his perfect moves with a young crew behind him who are unmatched in his energy. Perfectly catching hold of every beat with confidence, the bride’s father gets a standing ovation and loud cheer from the guests even before he could finish his performance on stage.

The video was shared by Anusha Wedding Choreography on Instagram. “When (the) bride's father takes over the dance floor,” the choreographer captioned the post.

Check out the amazing video here:

Since being shared, the video has collected more than eight lakh views. Users are amazed at the father’s energy and moves. One user said, "best thing I saw on Instagram today" while others were cheering at the father's dancing skills.

Recently, during an IPL 2020 match, Delhi Capitals opening batter David Warner did the popular Srivalli step from the same Allu Arjun film. Warner showcased some trademark dance steps much to the delight of the crowd at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai amid their match against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Warner shared the video on his personal handle and captioned it asking fans as to what they think about it.

The superhit movie Pushpa: The Rise released in December 2021. Apart from Allu Arjun, the film also featured Rashmika Mandanna in a pivotal role.

