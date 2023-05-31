WATCH: BrahMos, Sukoi 30 combination will be biggest IAF threat, says Air Chief Marshal

Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari asserted on Wednesday that the combination of the air launched version of the BrahMos missile and the Sukhoi 30 will be the cornerstone of the IAF’s firepower over the coming years.

“We need to look at it (BrahMos) more as a strategic weapon given its potency and calibre. We are always preparing for contingencies. As one of our most lethal air combat assets, the supersonic BrahMos missile has really galvanised the way we will equip ourselves with precision firepower in the coming years,” Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari said during his address at an event.

“BrahMos and the Sukhoi 30 have really given us tremendous firepower. They have enhanced the deterrence value of the IAF by leaps and bounds. They will remain the primary deterrent of the IAF,” he added.

The IAF chief also emphasised the importance of developing cost effective long range weapons with formidable range and lethality.

“Seeing the conflicts across the globe, the importance of precision long range firepower cannot be underestimated. This is an area where we need to focus our energies to be able to develop a less costly weapon with the same reach and lethality. This could be taken as one of the challenges as we go along,” he said.

