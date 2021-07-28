After becoming an overnight Internet sensation, Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel met and congratulated the little boy on his success

The internet can make anyone an overnight star. From turning a person’s life upside down to mercilessly being trolled, social media can do it all. Currently, a young school boy is making headlines after his singing video went viral.

The boy identified as Sahdev Dirdo became a viral sensation after a video of him singing ‘Bachpan Ka Pyar’ went viral on the internet. In the video, he is seen standing in front of his teacher as he sang the song.

After becoming an overnight Internet sensation, Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel met and congratulated the little boy on his success. “Bachpan Ka Pyar… Wah,” Baghel wrote. The CM also posted a video of the boy wearing a garland and singing the same song standing next to him.

Check out the video below:

Baghel had earlier shared another post related to the boy stating that Sahdev is getting so much love from Chhattisgarh and the whole country. He also wished the kid a bright future.

सहदेव को बचपन में छत्तीसगढ़ और पूरे देश का इतना सारा प्यार मिल रहा है। मैं इस बच्चे के उज्ज्वल भविष्य की कामना करता हूँ।https://t.co/Szla37o6PU — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) July 24, 2021

The singing video has gone massively viral and has racked up millions of views on Instagram with social media users praising the boy's talent. According to NDTV, the video was shot two years ago but it surfaced recently on social media and has become a trend.

The original video was reportedly shot in 2019 in the boy’s classroom and recorded by his teacher. Sahdev is seen wearing a blue school uniform and confidently singing the song as if no one is listening.

Celebrities, influencers, and even police departments have danced to the tunes on Bachpan Ka Pyaar.

Among the many singers, rapper Badshah came up with his own remix of the song. So far, Badshah’s post has garnered over 55 million views.