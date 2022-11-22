Watch: BJP takes potshots at AAP after party MLA Gulab assaulted by workers over MCD polls ticket issue

New Delhi: BJP took potshots at Aam Admi Party on Monday after it’s MLA Gulab Singh Yadav from Matiala assembly constituency was allegedly beaten up by AAP party workers, purportedly for selling Municipal corporation of Delhi( MCD) election tickets.

In a video shared by BJP leader Kapil Mishra, Gulab can been seen getting beaten up by his party workers. The AAP MLA was in the midst of a heated argument with a group of party workers. After which he was manhandled and hounded out of the office.

“I strongly condemn the thrashing of AAP MLA Gulab by AAP workers for selling tickets,” said Mishra in an apparent sarcastic tweet.

टिकट बेचने के कारण AAP विधायक गुलाब की AAP के ही कार्यकर्ताओं द्वारा इस पिटाई की मैं कड़ी निंदा करता हूँ pic.twitter.com/sWXkjbeq2N — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) November 21, 2022

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra also took a dig and said AAP’s corruption is such that even their members are not sparing their MLAs.

Unprecedented scenes from the party that indulged in the theatrical drama of ‘honest politics’. Such is AAP’s corruption that even their members are not sparing their MLAs! A similar outcome awaits them in upcoming MCD polls. pic.twitter.com/ig9rKuKl82 — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) November 21, 2022

Earlier on Monday, BJP national spokesperson Patra attacked AAP over a purported sting video, claiming that the party was “selling” tickets for the upcoming Delhi civic elections.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, the BJP leader alleged that AAP leader Bindu Shriram was told to pay Rs 80 lakh for getting a ticket to contest the December 4 polls to the MCD.

“AAP leader Bindu Shriram, who was hoping to contest ward no 54, Rohini-D, was asked to pay almost Rs 80 lakh for a ticket by party officials concerned with MCD polls. She told them that she will pay the amount in three installments of Rs 21 lakh, Rs 40 lakhs, and Rs 21 lakhs. But she was asked to pay the whole amount at once,” he said.

He further alleged that the entire incident was recorded by the AAP leader.

“The money was supposed to go to Atishi, Gopal Rai, Durgesh Pathak, Saurabh Bharadwaj, and Adil Khan. Bindu recorded the entire incident where she was asked to pay the amount at one go,” Patra claimed.

On 14 October, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in the national capital arrested three persons for allegedly accepting a bribe in exchange for a ticket for the MCD elections.

Notably, the incident took place weeks ahead of the MCD election, which is scheduled to take place on December 4 while the counting of votes will be done on 7 December.

There are 250 valid candidates each from BJP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). As per information, three nominations of Congress were cancelled in MCD elections, Congress will contest only on 247 seats.

The polls to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on December 4 are shaping up to be a two-way contest between the BJP, which currently holds the civic reins in the national capital, and the AAP, which is in power in the state.

With inputs from agencies

