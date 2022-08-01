Watch: Biryani handis float on Hyderabad's waterlogged street, internet leaves hilarious responses

The video has collected more than 1.1 million views and tons of reactions from all over the country. As the video grabbed eyeballs, thousands of users also expressed their love for biryani, while others grieved over watching the utensils float away

While monsoon is yet to arrive in several parts of the country, there are a few states which have already been ravaged by flash floods and landslides. Social media has no dearth of such videos of people being affected.

A clip from a waterlogged street in Hyderabad has been making waves after the internet found it to be funny as well as heartbreaking at the same time.

In the now-viral video, two pots (one placed over the other) can be seen floating over the water outside an eatery named Adiba Hotel in Hyderabad’s Nawab Saheb Kunta. The video captures a black vessel on top of a brown pot, possibly filled with the most flavorful rice dish, floating away in the floodwaters.

The video was posted on Twitter by a user name – Ibn Crowley - who captioned it by saying, "Somebody is going to be unhappy for not getting his biryani order." This video has left many biryani enthusiasts heartbroken.

Watch the video here:

Somebody is going to be unhappy for not getting his biryani order.#Hyderabad #HyderabadRains pic.twitter.com/OPdXsjSoKs — Ibn Crowley (@IbnFaraybi) July 28, 2022

The video has collected more than 1.1 million views and tons of reactions from all over the country. As the video grabbed eyeballs, thousands of users also expressed their love for biryani, while others grieved over watching the utensils float away.

One user said, “Dum biryani ki aisi ki taisi, new hit is Tairti Biryani” while another user joked saying, “Maybe it was a new way of delivering order”. A third commented that “someone would be happy when this reaches a house” and a fourth called it "the great escape".

Check a few of the reactions here:

😂 the floating biryani — Sahr Ahmed (@SahrAhmed27) July 29, 2022

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂dum biryani ki aisi ki taisi..new hit is Tairti Biryani — Sang Froid🍃 (@pointofpheww) July 29, 2022

Main chali, main chali😂 — Latika (@imlnk) July 29, 2022

Self- delivery!! — Corinne Rodrigues (@CorinneBlogs) July 29, 2022

And someone would be happy when this reaches a house — neha (@11nehak11) July 29, 2022

On 29 July, Hyderabad witnessed heavy rains accompanied by thunder and lightning and this left several areas of the city waterlogged. According to reports, the Musi River also got flooded due to heavy rains in the last couple of days. Due to that, the bridges at Moosarambagh and Chaderghat were shut for people.

