A State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team rescued a biker from a 200-meter-deep gorge near Narkota in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district on Monday midnight.

Uttarakhand SDRF officials said that as soon as they got to know about the biker, they rushed to the spot, launched an operation, and rescued him.

The SDRF Uttarakhand Police tweeted, “Taking immediate action by #SDRF_उत्तराखण्ड_पुलिस on the information of a person riding a bike falling into a gorge near Rudraprayag Narkota district in the middle of the night. The person was safely rescued from a 200 meter deep gorge and sent to the hospital by ambulance.”

Watch:

Similarly, the SDRF conducted another rescue operation on the night of 18 June, where a bus carrying around 40-45 people heading to Gurudwara Shri Reetha Sahib overturned near Dhon. As many as 25 people were injured in the accident.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.