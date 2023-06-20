WATCH: Biker falls into 200-meter-deep gorge in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag, rescued
Uttarakhand SDRF officials said that as soon as they got to know about the biker, they rushed to the spot, launched an operation, and rescued him
A State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team rescued a biker from a 200-meter-deep gorge near Narkota in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district on Monday midnight.
Uttarakhand SDRF officials said that as soon as they got to know about the biker, they rushed to the spot, launched an operation, and rescued him.
The SDRF Uttarakhand Police tweeted, “Taking immediate action by #SDRF_उत्तराखण्ड_पुलिस on the information of a person riding a bike falling into a gorge near Rudraprayag Narkota district in the middle of the night. The person was safely rescued from a 200 meter deep gorge and sent to the hospital by ambulance.”
Watch:
मध्य रात्रि जनपद रुद्रप्रयाग नरकोटा के पास बाइक सवार व्यक्ति के खाई में गिरने की सूचना पर #SDRF_उत्तराखण्ड_पुलिस द्वारा तत्काल कार्यवाही करते हुए 200 मीटर गहरी खाई से व्यक्ति को सकुशल रेस्क्यू कर एम्बुलेंस से अस्पताल भिजवाया गया।#UKPoliceHaiSaath #UttarakhandPolice pic.twitter.com/mtteyKgsEx
— SDRF Uttarakhand Police (@uksdrf) June 20, 2023
Similarly, the SDRF conducted another rescue operation on the night of 18 June, where a bus carrying around 40-45 people heading to Gurudwara Shri Reetha Sahib overturned near Dhon. As many as 25 people were injured in the accident.
With inputs from agencies
