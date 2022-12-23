Watch: Bike riders encounter tiger on road; here's what happened next

Encountering a wild animal while travelling through forested areas in India is nothing new. Time and again, people have shared videos of tigers and elephants blocking their way in the forest. Another such video was shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda on Wednesday. The clip shows how two motorbike riders had a close shave when a tiger appeared on the road just as they were racing ahead. Showing great presence of mind, the man riding the bike backed away quickly to avoid the apex predator. The video of their terrifying encounter with the tiger has left the internet stunned.

Have a look at this video here:

The video appears to have been shot from a car and shows the riders waiting patiently for the tiger to cross the road. The tiger looks at the bikers and the car driver for some time, and walks slowly towards them. But then, it stops, apparently analyses the situation, and continues to walk on its way.

Nanda shared the clip with the caption, “As long as one doesn’t have a back gear in the bike, use common sense in the back of your mind & drive slow in wild habitats.”

The clip attracted a wide range of comments. One viewer joked that the riders had now literally seen “ek tha tiger”.

Others commented that the big cat established who ruled the jungle.

Some users were thankful that the bikers and the driver didn’t provoke the tiger by honking or trying to drive past it.

An account pointed out that one should not cross a forest on a bike.

A few found the video terrifying.

This is not the only video shared by Susanta Nanda which shows a wild animal crossing the road. In October, he shared a clip wherein an elephant can be seen dodging a speeding two-wheeler as it crosses the road.

Watch this video here:

In the caption, Nanda said that the elephant barely managed to save itself from the driver.

