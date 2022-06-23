Watch: Bihar national highway resembles the moon's surface; Prashant Kishor reacts
The road has reportedly been in a dilapidated condition since 2015. Tenders have also been floated multiple times to repair it, but all contractors are now missing after having left the work unfinished
We often witness potholes on Indian roads, but giant craters covering the entire road like an obstacle course are not common. But this is exactly what a viral video has captured. Shot by Praveen Thakur of Dainik Bhaskar, the clip has drawn everyone’s attention to the sorry state of affairs at National Highway 227, which goes through Bihar's Madhubani.
The clip even made political strategist Prashant Kishor react. Kishor shared the video on his Twitter handle to criticise the ineffective management of the Bihar government. He wrote in Hindi: "This is reminiscent of the condition of roads in Bihar in the Jungle Raj of the 90s, this is National Highway 227 (L) of Madhubani district of Bihar. Recently Nitish Kumarji was speaking to the people of road construction department in a programme that they should tell everyone about the good condition of roads in Bihar.
Have a look at what he tweeted:
90 के दशक के जंगलराज में बिहार में सड़कों की स्थिति की याद दिलाता यह बिहार के मधुबनी जिले का नेशनल हाईवे 227 (L) है।
अभी हाल में ही #Nitishkumar जी एक कार्यक्रम में पथ निर्माण विभाग के लोगों को बोल रहे थे कि बिहार में सड़कों की अच्छी स्थिति के बारे में उन्हें सबको बताना चाहिए। pic.twitter.com/Qp0ehEluty
— Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) June 23, 2022
A report by Dainik Bhaskar mentions that MLA Arun Shankar Prasad had raised the issue of the highway multiple times in the state Assembly but it has not yielded any result. It also stated that the highway sees regular movement of VIP vehicles belonging to officials in power but repairs have not been undertaken yet.
The road has reportedly been in this condition since 2015. Tenders have also been floated multiple times to repair it, but all contractors are now missing after having left the work unfinished.
This is not the only incident where roads in Bihar have been found in a shoddy condition. Last year, cracks and potholes were detected on a five-km stretch of a state highway in Patna the same day it was to be inaugurated by the Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. A Bihar Assembly committee said fish were discovered swimming in the floodwater that had accumulated in the puddles.
Earlier, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had said that road infrastructure of the state will be at par with that of United States by December 2024.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Speeding bike on wrong side hits scooty in Patna's Ganga highway, accident caught on camera
In the video, the injured biker can also be clearly seen. The passerby stopped and rushed to the accident spot to help the injured people who were not wearing helmets
Watch: Massive lightning bolt hits tree during storm, leaves internet in shock
The video shows a tree being struck by lighting right in the middle of its trunk. No details about the location or date of the incident have been given in the video.
Watch: Man helps sloth to cross road, IAS officer shares video
The man lifts the sloth and carries him back to the roadside tree