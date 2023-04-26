WATCH: Bengaluru woman jumps off speeding Rapido bike after rider gropes her

In a shocking incident, a woman in Bengaluru jumped off a moving Rapido bike after the rider allegedly gropep her and snatched her phone.

The accused identified as Deepak has been arrested. He is currently in judicial custody, an India Today report said.

The incident happened on 21 April at around 11 pm. The woman booked a ride using the Rapido bike taxi app.

The incident was caught on a CCTV camera. Watch the footage here:

The rider took the woman’s phone on the pretext of checking the OTP. But he instead changed her drop location, Deccan Herald reported.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case of assault and kidnapping against the rider.

“We have registered a case under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage, etc) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” India Today quoted DCP Northeast Laxmi Prasad as saying.

