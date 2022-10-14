Watch: Bcom graduate sells idli-sambar for living, leaves internet inspired

When it comes to surviving a family, that too without a job, people fail to do so and usually give up on their lives. Rare are the instances when we see people struggling to earn a livelihood and also be satisfied with the minimum as they believe in overcoming the circumstances and working towards a better future. Such people are not only an inspiration for society but also for others who are facing the same. In one such heartwarming and inspiring video that has recently gone viral on social media, a man named Avinash started his own idli sambar food stall after remaining unemployed for several months, despite being a BCom graduate.

Yes, that sounds quite disappointing and unfortunate on our part, but not for Avinash as he seemed quite satisfied with his work and believes in doing better in the future. The now gone-viral video has been shared by an Instagram page titled Swag Se Doctor where the content creator seems to have approached Avinash and further got to know about his story.

As the video plays on, Avinash who carries his food stall on a bike also narrates about his life and shares the story behind the business idea. As he speaks, we come to know that the man after completing his graduation in 2019 remained unemployed for several months following which he was forced to work at McDonald’s for three years. However, it was there that he got the idea of starting a food business.

Recently, after observing the rise of startups in food businesses, Avinash also launched his own food joint on a bike where he sells idli and sambar, prepared by his South Indian wife.

Man inspires internet

Working toward his family which includes his wife, a son, his mother, and a younger brother and sister, Avinash has named his stall ‘Bcom Idli Wale’ and has already won hearts with his positive attitude and determination. Meanwhile, the video in its caption also provides details about the stall stating that it is located at Faridabad NH2, Near Sector 37 Main Entrance, and operates between 10 am to 2 pm.

One can easily have two pieces of idli with sambar at a cost of Rs 20.

Since the video has been shared by the blogger, people have taken to the comment section and shared their views. One user wrote, “Salute, inspiration for those who just asking job from the government, its startup time”, while another commented, “hard work pays. All the best.”

Some also shared contradictory views and wrote, “Ye degree laga k idli or vadapao or chai bechna jruri he kya? (Is it necessary to sell vada pav and chai after earning a degree?)”

