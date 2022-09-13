Watch: BBMP conducts demolition drive in Bengaluru

On Monday, BBMP started a demolition drive. As per the officials of the civic body, at least 15 places in Mahadevapura zone have been identified, which were choking flow of the rainwater

Bengaluru: Days after heavy rain and floods threw Bengaluru out of gear, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Tuesday conducted a demolition drive in the Mahadevapura area here.

#WATCH | Karnataka: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) conducting a demolition drive in the Mahadevapura area, after rains-triggered floods in the city pic.twitter.com/cyQ1mOr6Tf — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2022

On Monday, BBMP started a demolition drive. As per the officials of the civic body, at least 15 places in Mahadevapura zone have been identified, which were choking flow of the rainwater. These structures include building, playground and garden of a prominent private school which have encroached the stormwater drain area.

Bengaluru recorded about 131.6mm rain in 24-hour-period ending 5 September, the second highest single-day rainfall in the month in 34 years.

Meanwhile, state Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Tuesday said that all the pending illegal constructions in Bengaluru will be “razed liked Noida Twin Towers” by the next monsoon. “By next monsoon, we will raze all pending illegal constructions on lines of the Noida Twin Towers demolition recently,” R Ashoka said on Rajakaluve encroachment.

(With inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.