Watch: BBMP conducts demolition drive in Bengaluru
On Monday, BBMP started a demolition drive. As per the officials of the civic body, at least 15 places in Mahadevapura zone have been identified, which were choking flow of the rainwater
Bengaluru: Days after heavy rain and floods threw Bengaluru out of gear, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Tuesday conducted a demolition drive in the Mahadevapura area here.
#WATCH | Karnataka: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) conducting a demolition drive in the Mahadevapura area, after rains-triggered floods in the city pic.twitter.com/cyQ1mOr6Tf
— ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2022
On Monday, BBMP started a demolition drive. As per the officials of the civic body, at least 15 places in Mahadevapura zone have been identified, which were choking flow of the rainwater. These structures include building, playground and garden of a prominent private school which have encroached the stormwater drain area.
Bengaluru recorded about 131.6mm rain in 24-hour-period ending 5 September, the second highest single-day rainfall in the month in 34 years.
Meanwhile, state Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Tuesday said that all the pending illegal constructions in Bengaluru will be “razed liked Noida Twin Towers” by the next monsoon. “By next monsoon, we will raze all pending illegal constructions on lines of the Noida Twin Towers demolition recently,” R Ashoka said on Rajakaluve encroachment.
(With inputs from agencies)
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Bengaluru rains: Three villas robbed in flooded area
Due to flooding and waterlogging, several residents of the area were compelled to seek shelter at hotels or the residences of relatives. Taking advantage of the situation, burglars made their way to the villa and decamped with gold, diamonds, and other valuables
Bengaluru rains: Karnataka Youth Congress leader 'floats' on waterlogged road
Hitting back at Karnataka Chief Minister for blaming previous Congress governments' 'maladministration' for Bengaluru's rain woes, DK Shivakumar urged Basvaraj Bommai and his administration to perform or face election
Bengaluru gets highest rainfall in 42 years; case against BESCOM after 23-year-old dies of electrocution
The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in Bengaluru till Wednesday. The weather department has predicted heavy rains in south and north interior Karnataka for the next four days