Watch: Axing of tree in Malappuram takes a toll on score of birds

While the scene of the tree falling is already horrifying, the death of numerous birds as collateral damage makes it even more heartbreaking

We all know how significant role a single tree plays in our lives. Not only oxygen, but trees also give shelter to the birds. While the entire planet is joining hands to increase the number of trees and decorate our mother nature with more green covers, this footage will make you angry and heartbroken at the same time.

Indian Forest Service Officer Parveen Kaswan has recently shared a clip on his personal Twitter where an earth mover can be seen axing a tree. As a result, scores of birds who made it their home, had to fly away.

As soon as the clip arrived on the internet, it undoubtedly made the viewers outrageous.

Questions have been aroused against the administration for doing nothing to these people who are harming nature for their own cause.

Everybody need a house. How cruel we can become. Unknown location. pic.twitter.com/vV1dpM1xij — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) September 2, 2022



While the scene of the tree falling is already horrifying, the death of numerous birds as collateral damage makes it even more heartbreaking. In the video, some of the birds can be seen fleeing and dead birds can be spotted lying by the road.

The caption of the post read, “Everybody needs a house. How cruel we can become.” Since being uploaded, the clip has received over 6 lakh views so far. After witnessing it, users went on to slam the culprits behind this. They slammed the offenders brutally for the cruel act.

A user asked for a strict rule to stop this kind of thing from happening.

Strict rule must be made to stop such activities — Manis (@manis_india) September 2, 2022



Another commenter highlighted the effect of cutting trees and reminded us, “Nature will teach a lesson.”

We are facing the fury….extreme floods …..droughts….sea water levels rising ….nature will teach a lesson… — Capt Siddharth Singh (@Captain_Siddh) September 2, 2022



A viewer got extremely emotional and noted, “This shouldn’t be happening.”

Heart breaking. How many families,how many lifes.this shouldn’t be happening — மகராசி பிள்ளை (@iammaharasi) September 2, 2022



“Would have been so easy to scare them away first,” a person suggested.

Horrible, would have been so easy to scare them away first. — Glen Cockrell – BLM (@sufferface) September 2, 2022



Here are some reactions from other disheartened users:

They wont leave the place as they had their babies in nest which cannot fly. It’s so cruel and disheartening act. — कमलनयनी 🚩 (@mokshadayinii) September 2, 2022



https://twitter.com/fighter_toad/status/1565543896914210816

In pune nasik, authority don’t cut trees on the road.. You can find big tree in the middle of road.. People adjust.. No accident due to this — keen observer (@nkmec) September 2, 2022

Yesterday. In Kerala, malappuram district. NH Development😪 — Sallap K (@k_sallap) September 2, 2022



According to the reports, the incident occurred close to VKP Angadi in Malappuram despite a loud protest by environmentalists against the cutting down of trees during the cormorant nesting season. The onlookers said that there are three more trees in the area.

They urged the government to take the necessary action to safeguard the remaining birds. Kerala Forest Minister A K Saseendran condemned the tragedy and promised that the people will face harsh punishment.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.