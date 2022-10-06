Unfathomable diversity in flora and fauna can be found in Arunachal Pradesh’s national parks and wildlife sanctuaries. When travelling through the region, tourists should be sure to stop at the Eaglenest Sanctuary in Bomdilla, the Daying Ering Wildlife Sanctuary in Pasighat, and Namdapha National Park, which are some of the hotspots for bird enthusiasts. Arunachal Pradesh has over 700 varieties of birds and is second only to Assam in this respect.

Now, the Chief Minister of this northeastern state, Pema Khandu has shared a beautiful sight of a wild pigeon. According to his recent Twitter post, Khandu encountered the bird while taking a walk near his residence in Tawang. In the video that he posted, a wild pigeon can be seen resting peacefully inside its nest surrounded by green trees.

While taking a walk at my residence in Tawang, the chitter-chatter of a bird caught my attention. Going near, I spotted a wild pigeon in her nest amidst the green twigs of plants. Watching a bird in her nest is not just beautiful but pleasing well. Let us preserve our birds. pic.twitter.com/Y8w1rJbDmd — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) October 5, 2022



Along with sharing a 23-second-long video of the wild pigeon, he wrote in the caption, “I spotted a wild pigeon in her nest amidst the green twigs of plants. Watching a bird in her nest is not just beautiful but pleasing as well.” In the end, Khandu also urged the people of the state to “preserve the birds.”

Since being uploaded, the clip has already received thousands of views and hundreds of viewers have liked it so far. Users got delighted after watching the beautiful bird living peacefully on the lap of mother nature.

Some of them also did not forget to appreciate the state’s CM for the Air Gun Surrender Abhiyan that he implemented a year ago.

Arunachal Pradesh’s government had launched this initiative to encourage the people of the state to voluntarily hand in their air rifles and put an end to the senseless killing of birds. The project, which is entirely voluntary, attempts to increase public awareness of bird protection.

An overwhelmed user noted, “It may be the outcome and offshoot of Airgun surrender Abhiyan in the state of Arunachal Pradesh, which was initiated under your leadership. Reaping the benefits of action. Nice to see it.” Another person acknowledged, “Air gun surrender is one step toward humanity.”

