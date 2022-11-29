There is no dearth of natural wonders in our country. Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu proved this right when he shared a stunning video of a waterfall in the state’s Dibang Valley. The video shared by the political leader shows a lone traveller enjoying the waterfall in all its glory. Khandu also encouraged people to visit the scenic location and enjoy its beauty. “Majestic appeal, panoramic view, rejuvenating ambience and spectacular surroundings make Zawru Valley a place not to miss at all. If you have not been to Anini, then you must welcome #NewYear by being in the lap of Mother Nature in our pristine Dibang Valley!” he wrote in the caption.

Have a look at this video here:

Majestic appeal, panoramic view, rejuvenating ambience and spectacular surroundings make Zawru Valley a place not to miss at all. If you have not been to Anini, then you must welcome #NewYear by being in the lap of Mother Nature in our pristine Dibang Valley !#DekhoApnaDesh pic.twitter.com/rzDviyfNlq — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) November 28, 2022



The beautiful video went viral in no time and received a wide range of reactions. Some called the beauty of Arunachal Pradesh “exceptional”.

Beauty of Arunachal Pradesh is exceptional 👌 — Joram Tat🇮🇳 (@JoramTat2) November 28, 2022



Several people also appreciated Khandu’s leadership and his efforts to promote his state.

This is the magic of Arunachal and a Leader being young, full of vision and prioritises the foundation of region. #JaiArunachal #JaiHind — Rohi Choudhary (@rohi_choudhary) November 28, 2022



Others stated that they wished to visit this place.

I wish to visit this place — Nido Borun (@Nidovorun) November 28, 2022



A user called this location “picturesque”.

Picturesque 👌👌 — Maj Gen Panwar B S, AVSM,SM ( Veteran)🇮🇳 (@GenPanwar) November 28, 2022



This video was originally captured by Tallo Anthony, who is visible in the clip, in collaboration with Arunachal Tourism.

Here is the link of the original post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arunachal Tourism Official (@arunachaltsm)



As per the caption of the post, this footage was captured in the Zawru /Jaru region of the Dibang Valley.The caption stated that this area is also known for its rich flora and fauna. Visitors can spot Mishmi Giant Flying Squirrels, Mishmi Takin, Red Goral and Tibetan Macaques in this area. The valley is also home to a variety of medicinal herbs and plants.

This is not the first time Pema Khandu has shared a video showcasing the beauty of his state. In October, the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister had shared a clip of the Yameng waterfall near Tamang district.

Yameng waterfall is simply magnificent, amazing! You can reach this iconic place while traveling from Tawang to Mago. Verdant greenery, captivating charm of the area will enthrall you beyond your imagination. Do visit to enjoy the grandeur of nature #DekhoApnaPradesh pic.twitter.com/JENF9DEbvG — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) October 9, 2022



What are your thoughts about this video?

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.