Watch: Arunachal doctor surprises Madras regiment jawan by speaking fluent Tamil

India is undeniably a diverse country where people from all walks of life live together in solidarity with each other. There are over 100 different regional languages spoken across the country. While people from neighbouring states are likely to understand each other’s languages, those from distant states are likely to face language barriers. However, this assumption was recently put to rest after an Arunachal Pradesh doctor surprised an Army jawan of the Madras Regiment by speaking fluently in Tamil. A video of the same was shared by Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu on his official Twitter handle that shows a conversation between the doctor and the army jawan.

Dr Lham Dorjee studied medicine in Tamil Nadu. He surprised a jawan of Madras Regiment by speaking in fluent Tamil with him. They met at Omthang, near Tibet border in Tawang. What an example of true national integration! We are proud of our linguistic diversity. @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/XNYqJramvN — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) October 5, 2022



As mentioned in the caption of the post, a doctor from Arunachal Pradesh, Dr Lham Dorjee studied medicine in Tamil Nadu and is quite fluent in the language. He met the jawan at Omthang near the border with Tibet. He got into an interesting conversation with the Madras Regiment jawan, and surprised him by speaking fluent Tamil. “What an example of true national integration! We are proud of our linguistic diversity”, the CM further added.

The video has won several hearts on the internet and many of Khandu’s followers took to the comments section to laud the cultural diversity of the country. While a user wrote, “Sir, Arunachal people are so eloquent in all languages, especially all tribal people of Arunachal”, another commented, “From Ladakh to Lakshadweep from Arunachal Pradesh to Gujarat we are Indians First.”

Check some reactions:

Thank you sir for calling it Tibet border.@TibetPeople — Krishna Kanth (@krishnakanthind) October 5, 2022

Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat — Naveen Thaduri ITS (@NaveenThaduri3) October 5, 2022

Sir, Arunachal people are so elequent in all languages, especially all tribal people of Arunachal — Kento_jini (@JiniKento) October 5, 2022

This is the real Bharat Jodo Abhigyan 🙏🙏🥰🥰🥰🥰👏👏👏 — Rajesh Kamalan (@rajeshkamalan2) October 5, 2022

Though jawan does not look surprised…he should not be …he might have already seen his regiment’s officers/colleagues & their families from Punjab, Gujrat, MP, Manipur, Odisha etc doing it day in day out…. — अमित शर्मा (@TaqatWatanKi) October 5, 2022

Your style of leadership is transforming the connect between forces & citizens. Together the strong wall can overcome anything. More power to you . I pray to Lord Buddha to smile & bless you !! Jai Hind 🙏 — maguX 🇮🇳 (@ankushgupta3170) October 5, 2022



In the meantime, the 50-second video has gathered over 7,000 likes and has been viewed over 100,000 times.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.