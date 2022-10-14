WATCH: Army pays tribute to military canine warrior Zoom, who died fighting terrorists in Anantnag

Srinagar: Rich tribute was payed to Indian Army canine warrior Zoom, who succumbed on Thursday to gunshot injuries received in his face and rear right leg during an encounter in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on 10 October. The dog was under treatment at the 54 Advance Field Veterinary Hospital (AFVH) in Srinagar.

“#IndianArmy expresses heartfelt condolences on the death of Canine Hero ZOOM, who made the supreme sacrifice in line of Duty,” ADG PI – Indian Army tweeted.

A video was shared on Twitter showing Chinar Corps Cdr and all ranks paying homage to Army Assault Canine 'Zoom', who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty after suffering from gunshot wounds in Op Tangpawa, Anantnag.

Army assault dog Zoom dies

Army assault dog Zoom was critically injured during the encounter at Tangpawthe in Anantnag district. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation late Sunday night after they received input about the presence of terrorists there.

Srinagar-based PRO Defence Col Emron Musavi said Zoom played a key role in identifying the precise location of the terrorists and in disabling one of the terrorists. The intrepid canine in the process suffered two gunshots, he added.

Despite being injured, the two-year-old Belgian Malinois with a black-and-tan coat, located the other hiding terrorist and returned from the target area. "Zoom fainted due to severe blood loss. His action galvanised the team to speedily serve justice to the two LeT terrorists, the PRO said.

The canine trooper was subsequently immediately evacuated to Army Veterinary Hospital in Srinagar, where he fought till the very end. He breathed his last at 11:50 am on Thursday.

Despite his young age, Zoom was a veteran of multiple counter-terror operations, where he had distinguished himself with his energy and courage, Col Musavi said.

In Zoom, Chinar Corps has lost a valiant team member, who will inspire all ranks to undertake their task with humility, dedication and courage, he added.

With inputs from agencies

