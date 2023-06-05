WATCH: Another goods train derails in Odisha's Bargarh, two days after the Balasore tragedy

Another train tragedy occurred in Odisha on Monday after several wagons of a goods train derailed near Sambardhara in Bargarh district. The incident comes just couple of days after three-train accident in Balasore area of the state claimed lives of over 280 people and wounded more than 1,100.

Five wagons of the goods train derailed 15 kilometres from the main station. No casualty was reported in today’s incident, police said.

The goods train was enroute to Bargarh from Dunguri and was carrying limestone.

No role of Indian Railways

News agency ANI reported East Coast Railway saying that some wagons of a goods train operated by a private cement factory derailed inside the factory premises near Mendhapali of Bargarh district.

“There is no role of Railways in this matter,” East Coast Railway said.

As per reports, the derailment took place on private narrow gauge rail line between Dungri Limestone Mines and ACC cement plant in Bargarh.

#WATCH | Some wagons of a goods train operated by a private cement factory derailed inside the factory premises near Mendhapali of Bargarh district in Odisha. There is no role of Railways in this matter: East Coast Railway pic.twitter.com/x6pJ3H9DRC — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2023

"This is completely a narrow gauge siding of a private cement company. All the infrastructure including rolling stock, engine, wagons, train tracks (narrow gauge) are being maintained by the company, East Coast Railway added.

Train movement have not been affected by today's train derailment as it took place in a privately owned line. "No mainline operation has been affected," Railways said, adding that it is no way connected with Indian Railways operation.

The reason's of today's train derailment is being probed.

Meanwhile restoration work continues in Balasore after a train tragedy on Friday which is considered to be one of the India's biggest railway accidents.

On Monday, first passenger train - Puri Vande Bharat - passed through Balasore on restored track after triple accident on 2 June.

The tragic accident on Friday occurred after a passenger train, the Coromandel Shalimar Express, enroute Chennai, reportedly derailed and hit a goods train, after which many coaches flipped over.

Another train, the Yesvantpur-Howrah Superfast, then crashed into the derailed coaches of the other two trains. Both trains were moving at a high speed when the collisions happened.

